Young Nigerian doctor’s 2020 academic paper foreshadowed nation’s first robotic surgery

By Kenneth Oboh

In a remarkable testament to vision and perseverance, Nigeria has officially joined the ranks of countries performing robotic-assisted surgeries. Last month, The Prostate Clinic in Lagos, under the leadership of Professor Kingsley Ekwueme, successfully performed the nation’s first robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgery — a milestone achievement for West Africa’s healthcare landscape.

What many may not know is that the possibility of this breakthrough was first publicly explored and championed five years ago by a young Nigerian physician, Dr. Tunde Oyebamiji.

In 2020, Dr. Oyebamiji authored the first peer-reviewed academic article discussing robotic surgery within the Nigerian context, titled “Robotic surgery in Nigeria: an uncertain possibility”, published in the International Surgery Journal. At the time, robotic systems had not yet been introduced in any Nigerian hospital, and discussions around their feasibility were scarce.

“I believed Nigeria deserved to be part of the future of surgery,” Dr. Oyebamiji said. “My article was a call for strategic vision, preparedness, and bold investment in high-precision healthcare.”

In his paper, Dr. Oyebamiji detailed the potential benefits of robotic surgery for Nigerian patients, including greater surgical precision, fewer complications, and faster recovery times. He also carefully mapped out the challenges — from infrastructure deficits to surgeon training and financial barriers — providing a realistic yet optimistic roadmap for future adoption.

Today, that roadmap is no longer theoretical. With The Prostate Clinic now operational, Nigeria has entered a new era of surgical excellence, offering patients state-of-the-art care and setting a precedent for other institutions across West Africa.

Dr. Oyebamiji, who is currently a postdoctoral research fellow in the United States, focuses on trauma, inflammation, and surgical innovation. He is also the co-founder of Africa’s first smart blood bank, a platform that uses the power of digital technology to deliver lifesaving blood to trauma victims, pregnant women, and patients with cancer or sickle cell disease.

His contributions to improving health outcomes have earned him international accolades, including awards from the Resolution Project, USADF, UNAIDS, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and The Diana Award, among others.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s recent breakthrough in robotic surgery, Dr. Oyebamiji expressed pride and optimism: “This is not just about one article or one operation,” he said. “It is about believing in African-led innovation and building systems that allow us to imagine, plan, and achieve our own future in global health.”

As Nigeria continues to strengthen its healthcare system, Dr. Oyebamiji’s story serves as a powerful reminder: vision-driven scholarship, when combined with action and investment, can spark real-world transformation.