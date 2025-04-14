You taught me how to fish, changed my life – Uyi tells Cubana

Forbes-rated socialite and entrepreneur, Uyi Ogbebor also known as Sir Uyi has sent a powerful message to Obi Cubana on his 50th birthday anniversary, saying he changed his life for good.

Speaking on the sideline of Cubana’s birthday anniversary, Uyi said the business tycoon is not only an inspiration to young people but an investor in the future of vibrant youths.

Responding to a question by newsmen on his impression of Obi Cubana, Uyi said, “He is everything to us, and by extension, young people. He is an inspiration and motivator of young people and I’m happy our paths crossed. Meeting him was divinely orchestrated,” he said.

Earlier, Uyi had hailed the celebrant on his Instagram page @sir_uyi, establishing how the businessman had impacted his career.

He said while Cubana had empowered him, the chain has continued as he has extended a similar love to others through empowerment.

Uyi wrote, “From the day I met you almost 15 years ago through @puzzo101, my life changed forever.

“You have empowered me, and in turn, I have been able to empower many others. We have created lasting memories together and continue to make more. You taught me how to fish, and since then, I have never looked back.

“Thank you for being an amazing big brother, a dependable friend, a mentor, a business partner, and my capable Chairman. I appreciate your authenticity, your kindness, and your incredible impact on those around you. Your type is very rare, and I am grateful to God for bringing us together. If you look around, you will see countless lives you have changed.

Keep being yourself, my Chairman. I truly love you.

“Please join me in celebrating the golden jubilee of this remarkable man, a true gem who is deeply loved by God, a man with endless grace, and someone who lives for others.

Words alone cannot capture how wonderful you are.

“May your days be long and prosperous, and may you continue to be a blessing to all. Happy Birthday, Obi Cubana!”