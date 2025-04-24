Yoruba youths reject Kalu’s indigene bill

Benjamin Kalu

— Says it won’t bring harmony

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Yoruba Nation Youth group, both in Nigeria and the diaspora, has vehemently rejected a proposed constitutional amendment by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, which seeks to grant indigene status to individuals who have resided in a state for ten years or are married to a native.

In a strongly worded statement issued by Prophet Ayodele Ologunloluwa, the group’s National Youth Leader (Diaspora), and Comrade Oyegunle Oluwamayowa Omotoyole, the Homebase Leader, the group described the proposal as an “anti-Yoruba initiative” and vowed to resist its passage.

“Allowing this bill to be tabled has already ignited dangerous social divisions and poses a serious threat to Nigeria’s federal structure, peace, and inter-ethnic coexistence,” the statement read.

The group accused proponents of the bill of pursuing what they described as an agenda of ethnic expansionism, targeting Lagos, Kwara, Kogi, and other Southwest states.

“The agenda to conquer our land, especially Lagos and parts of the Southwest, is no longer hidden. This bill is part of that broader plan. We call on our monarchs, senators, representatives, and governors not to be deceived,” the leaders warned.

They argued that the bill seeks to redefine Yoruba cultural and historical identity, which they believe is non-negotiable.

“The Yoruba people deserve respect for their cultural and religious heritage. Any attempt to impose Islam or any other religion without our consent is unacceptable,” they said, claiming that the initiative was being driven by elements within the Igbo and Fulani communities.

The group urged all lawmakers from the Southwest, Kwara, Edo, and Kogi to reject the bill outright, warning that granting non-indigenes the right to vote or contest for office in states they are not ancestrally tied to could lead to serious political and ethnic unrest.

“If passed, the bill could provoke ethnic tensions and possibly violence. It could trigger demographic and political shifts that would undermine indigenous representation and control over local resources,” the statement warned.

The youth leaders further emphasized their commitment to the actualization of a Yoruba Nation, expressing dissatisfaction with Nigeria’s current democratic structure, which they claim fails to serve the interests of the Yoruba people.

“Nigeria has a democracy deficit. Our focus is on achieving autonomy for the Yoruba Nation. We urge all Yoruba indigenes not to abandon this quest.”

Additionally, the group condemned recent remarks by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar, who reportedly described social media as a “terrorist organization.” The group called the statement ironic and unacceptable, pointing instead to the persistent violence perpetrated by armed herdsmen.

“It’s unfortunate that Fulani herdsmen, who terrorize communities, are not branded as terrorists, yet social media users are,” they said. “We will not be silenced. Our voices matter, and this is only the beginning.”

The group concluded by reaffirming their stand: “No ethnic group has brought more suffering and violence to Nigeria than the Fulani. The Yoruba people will not accept this narrative or any attempt to suppress our identity and freedom.”