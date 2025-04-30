Yoruba Nation supports Captain Traoré, wants reforms in Africa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Yoruba Nation, comprising Yoruba communities across the globe, has declared its support for the President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, describing him as a key figure in Africa’s ongoing struggle for true independence and sovereignty.

In a joint statement signed by its Chairman, Chief Omodunni Ayorinde, and Secretary, Mr. Banjo Adewale, the group hailed Traoré as a “symbol of resistance, unity, and anti-imperialism,” noting that his leadership represents a new wave of bold, people-centered governance on the continent.

“We have observed the developments in Burkina Faso under Captain Traoré and are offering him our full support for his unwavering commitment to African dignity and sovereignty,” the statement read.

The group emphasized the need for African leaders to prioritize the continent’s development and collective interests over foreign influence and personal gain. “Africa needs more visionary leaders like Ibrahim Traoré who put the well-being of their people and the future of the continent first,” they stated.

They commended the young leader’s policies, including initiatives like the Faso Mebo program, road infrastructure expansion, and efforts toward food sovereignty and industrialization, describing them as practical steps toward self-reliance and sustainable development.

“In an era of shrinking international aid and rising global instability, African nations must learn to harness their own resources effectively. Captain Traoré’s approach is a reminder that with determination and good governance, transformation is possible,” the statement noted.

The Yoruba Nation urged other African countries to emulate Burkina Faso’s focus on national sovereignty, infrastructure, and citizen empowerment, asserting that such reforms are crucial to achieving long-term prosperity across the continent.