Xiaomi Nigeria Unveils the All-New REDMI A5 – Affordable Excellence for Everyone

Xiaomi Nigeria is proud to announce the official launch of its latest entry-level powerhouse, the REDMI A5, further expanding its widely popular Redmi A series. Priced at just ₦99,700, the REDMI A5 offers an unbeatable blend of camera innovation, immersive display, long battery life, and refreshed design — all wrapped in a modern and vibrant package.

This exciting launch comes during Xiaomi’s annual Fan Festival in April, which also marks the brand’s 15th anniversary — a time dedicated to celebrating Xiaomi’s fans across Nigeria and the world with exclusive product releases, discounts, and more.

A Smarter Camera Experience with 32MP AI Dual Camera System

The REDMI A5 redefines photography in its category, equipped with a 32MP AI dual camera system that enables users to capture professional-quality photos and videos on the go. Whether you’re documenting everyday life or capturing vibrant moments at night, this camera setup delivers crisp, colorful, and vivid results.

Rear Camera Highlights:

32MP Main Camera with 4P lens and f/2.0 aperture

with 4P lens and f/2.0 aperture AI Features: Film camera, HDR mode, Ultra HD, Night mode, Portrait, Time-lapse, and Fill-light

Film camera, HDR mode, Ultra HD, Night mode, Portrait, Time-lapse, and Fill-light Video Recording: 1080p at 30fps | 720p at 30fps

Front Camera Highlights:

8MP Front Camera with 4P lens, f/2.0 aperture

with 4P lens, f/2.0 aperture Supports HDR and Night mode

Video Recording: 1080p and 720p at 30fps

With the REDMI A5, users can unleash their inner photographer and confidently create content across various lighting environments.

Immersive 6.88” High-Refresh Display

Entertainment lovers and multitaskers will appreciate the 6.88” immersive HD+ display, offering a bigger, brighter, and smoother viewing experience. Whether you’re streaming, reading, or gaming, this display ensures vibrant visuals and easy readability.

Display Features:

HD+ Resolution: 1640 x 720 | 260 PPI

8-bit Color Depth with 70% NTSC Color Gamut

Contrast Ratio: 1500:1

Brightness: 450 nits (typ)

Refresh Rate: Up to 120Hz for ultra-smooth scrolling and interaction

This screen makes the REDMI A5 not only a visual delight but also a productivity tool you’ll enjoy every day.

Long-Lasting Power with 5200mAh Battery

The REDMI A5 comes equipped with a massive 5200mAh (typ) battery that easily lasts through a full day of heavy use. Whether it’s work or play, this battery ensures you stay powered up. Supports 15W fast charging, getting you back on track quickly and efficiently.This power-packed battery is a true companion for users who are always on the move.

Refreshed Design: Slim, Stylish, and Practical

In addition to performance, REDMI A5 impresses with a refreshed and modern design. It features a sleek flat frame, highlighted camera deco, and slim profile that feels both premium and ergonomic in hand.

Design Highlights:

8.26mm ultra-slim body

Lightweight at just 193g

Comfortable grip and contemporary finish

Offered in four trendy and elegant colors:

Midnight Black

Sandy Gold

Lake Green

Ocean Blue

This design makes REDMI A5 not just a smartphone, but a fashion accessory that complements your lifestyle.

Variants Available:

3GB RAM + 64GB Storage

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage

Memory Type: LPDDR4X + eMMC 5.1

Expandable Memory:

3GB RAM variant expandable up to 6GB

4GB RAM variant expandable up to 8GB

These configurations are ideal for users who value functionality without compromising affordability.

Celebrate Xiaomi Fan Festival with REDMI A5

The REDMI A5 is now available for purchase across authorized Xiaomi retail stores nationwide, including: Finet, Raya, 3C Hub, Slot …and more. Prefer shopping online? The REDMI A5 is also available on Jumia.com, offering convenient doorstep delivery and secure payment options.

April is a special month at Xiaomi — a time of celebration with our fans through the Xiaomi Fan Festival. The launch of the REDMI A5 symbolizes Xiaomi’s dedication to delivering innovation for everyone, and with incredible promotions happening all month, there’s no better time to upgrade your smartphone.

Get Your Hands on the REDMI A5 Today!

With its stunning camera, immersive display, long battery life, and thoughtful design, the REDMI A5 is a game-changer in the entry-level smartphone market. At just ₦99,700, it offers exceptional value and premium features tailored for Nigerian consumers.

Celebrate Xiaomi’s 15th anniversary and join the Xiaomi Fan Festival by getting your hands on the new REDMI A5 today. Don’t miss the chance to own a smartphone that truly delivers more for less.

For more details on Xiaomi Fan Festival promotions and offers, follow @XiaomiNigeria on social media.