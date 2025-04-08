Xiaomi Fan Festival 2025: Celebrate Xiaomi’s 15th Anniversary with Exclusive Deals and the New Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G in Sand Gold!

April marks the much-anticipated Xiaomi Fan Festival, and this year is even more special as Xiaomi celebrates its 15th anniversary! Xiaomi is rolling out the exciting discounts and promotions for its loyal fans, and the launch of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G in a brand-new Sand Gold color. This annual event is the perfect opportunity for tech enthusiasts to upgrade their devices at unbeatable prices.

Introducing the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G in Sand Gold



One of the highlights of this year’s Xiaomi Fan Festival is the launch of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G in a premium Sand Gold finish. Combining powerful performance with sophisticated aesthetics, this device is built for users who demand both style and functionality.



Key Features:

200MP Pro-Grade AI Camera System – Capture every detail with stunning clarity.

120W HyperCharge with 5110mAh Battery – Stay powered throughout the day with ultra-fast charging.

1.5K 120Hz Eye-Care Display – Enjoy smooth visuals while reducing eye strain.

IP68 Dust & Water Resistance – Built to withstand everyday challenges.

Snapdragon® 7s Gen 3 Processor – Delivers exceptional speed and efficiency.

Corning® Gorilla Glass Victus – Ensuring superior durability.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is available at a starting price of ₦618,800 for the 8GB+256GB variant





Top 3 Must-Have Deals During Xiaomi Fan Festival

In addition to the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi is offering exclusive discounts on some of its most popular products. Here are the top three deals you shouldn’t miss:



Redmi 14C – Budget-Friendly and Feature-Packed

An entry-level smartphone with premium features at an affordable price:

Immersive 6.88” Display – Enjoy a bigger, better viewing experience.

Refined and Stylish Design – Stand out with elegant colors.

50MP AI Dual Camera – Capture moments in high clarity.

Massive 5160mAh Battery – Long-lasting power with 18W fast charging.

Available Colors: Midnight Black, Sage Green, Dreamy Purple, Starry Blue.

4 Variants: 4+128GB, 6+128GB, 8+256GB.

Starting Price: N129,600, you can save up to N13,000 during the Xiaomi Fan Festival!



Redmi A3X – Stylish and Reliable



Looking for a sleek and affordable smartphone? The Redmi A3X is your best bet:

Stylish Glass Back Design – Premium look and feel.

Smooth 6.71” 90Hz Display – Enjoy seamless scrolling.

Massive 5000mAh (typ) Battery – Power that lasts.

Secure Fingerprint and Face Unlock – Enhanced security.

Starting Price: N89,900, you can save up to N16,300 during the Xiaomi Fan Festival!



More Exciting Deals Await!

The Xiaomi Fan Festival is not just about smartphones! Grab amazing discounts on:



Where to Buy?

Xiaomi fans can take advantage of these offers at authorized retail stores across Nigeria, including Finet, Raya, 3C Hub, Slot, and more. Prefer online shopping? Visit Jumia.com to purchase your favorite Xiaomi products with just a few clicks!

Join the Celebration!

The Xiaomi Fan Festival 2025 is all about celebrating 15 years of innovation and community. Don’t miss this chance to own the latest Xiaomi devices at unbeatable prices.

Get ready to save big, upgrade smart, and celebrate the Xiaomi Fan Festival with us!