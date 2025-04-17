Worshippers across globe converge at Mountain of Glory for Easter Power Convention with Prophet Sam Ojo

Thousands of worshippers from around the world are expected to gather at the renowned Mountain of Glory, Ori-Oke Ogo, opposite Coca-Cola Asejire Ibadan, this weekend for the annual Easter Power Convention of Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry, FARIM, led by the highly revered spiritual leader, Prophet Sam Ojo.

The convention, themed “POWER CONVENTION”, is scheduled to run from Friday, April 18, to Sunday, April 20, 2025, and promises a powerful time of worship, word, miracles, and spiritual renewal.

Organized by FARIM, the Easter Convention is one of the most anticipated events on the ministry’s calendar. Held at the expansive Mountain of Glory, Ori-Oke Ogo at Asejire Ibadan, located on the outskirts of Ibadan, the event is expected to draw attendees from across Africa, Europe, America, and beyond.

Prophet Sam Ojo expressed excitement and divine anticipation for the programme during recent crusades in Southwest Nigeria, describing it as “a season of visitation where the resurrection power of Jesus will bring healing, deliverance, and breakthrough to countless lives.”

“The Easter Convention is not just a gathering,” said Prophet Ojo. “It is a divine appointment. God is set to do a new thing in the lives of His people. The resurrection is not just history—it’s power, and that power will be made manifest again.”

‘April is a significant month, it is a month of open doors, and God of all possibilities will open every closed door.”

Past editions of the convention have been marked by testimonies of miraculous healings, prophetic declarations, and life-transforming teachings. This year’s program will feature special prayer sessions, musical ministration from renowned gospel artists, and teachings focused on empowering believers to live victoriously in all areas of life.

The Mountain of Glory Prayer City has made extensive preparations to accommodate the influx of visitors, including provisions for accommodation, transportation, security, and health services.

The Easter Convention will also be streamed live on major social media platforms and satellite television, ensuring global participation for those unable to attend physically.

As excitement builds, believers from all walks of life are preparing to converge for what many describe as a “mountaintop encounter” starting this Easter weekend.

