Worsening insecurity: Niger govt imposes curfew; 11 killed afresh in Benue

By Dapo Akinrefon, Kingsley Omonobi, Henry Umoru, Wole Mosadomi, Peter Duru, Mary Therese-Nanlong & Dan Abia

M inna—As the dust raised by the continuing killings in Benue and Plateau states is yet to settle, Niger State governor, Umaru Bago, yesterday declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the capital, Minna, following incessant killings of people in the city.

The governor also said the curfew could be extended to other local government areas of the state, identifying motorcyles, otherwise known as Okada, and tricycles (Keke NAPEP) as two major vehicles used by criminals to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

The curfew came on a day 11 persons were killed by herdsmen in fresh attacks in Benue State.

The Niger governor declared the curfew as the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, in Plateau State yesterday asked the Federal Government to allow states establish their police forces to curb the increasing wave of killings and attacks across the country.

This is even as the presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, in 2023 elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, yesterday took a swipe at President Bola Tinubu on the worsening security situation in the country, describing him as one who had failed to take governance very seriously.

On the curfew in Minna, Governor Bago made the declaration at a critical stakeholders’ security meeting with traditional title holders in Minna emirate and heads of security agencies at Government House, Minna.

He vowed to lead the operation to all nooks and crannies of Minna to flush out criminals who had in recent times, embarked on a stabbing-spree in the city and other parts of the state.

He, however, exempted medical emergency operators from the ban, adding that the step was taken to address growing security challenges in the state capital.

Governor Bago also warned district, village and ward heads to always ensure proper documentation of people they harbour in their domains.

“Any house found to be harbouring criminals will be demolished, while buildings where hard drugs are sold will as well be destroyed.

“The responsibility of any government is to secure the lives and properties of its citizens and I will not stay back and watch criminals continue to perpetrate evil in the state.

“However, fighting insecurity should be everybody’s business and that is why we should all join hands to identify the hideouts of these criminals and flush them out because they live within us. I am ready to lead the operation to their hideouts and bring them to book,” the governor vowed.

He called on the security apparatus of the state to ensure a clampdown on the criminals, their hideouts and their cartels.

Bago equally cautioned parents to warn their children, as anyone caught in any violence-related activity would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The governor added that the state government will continue to have zero tolerance for thuggery and rascality.

11 killed in fresh herders’ attack in Benue

Meanwhile, no fewer than 11 persons were yesterday killed in renewed attacks on Afia community in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Consquently, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, lamented that President Tinubu met a bad security situation and is working hard to fix the problem.

Speaking at a meeting with the visiting NSA and selected stakeholders at Benue Government House, Makurdi, the Ter Ukum, HRH Iyorkaa Kaave, disclosed that the marauders attacked Afia in the early hours of yesterday.

He said: “The armed herdsmen attacked Afia in the early hours of today (yesterday) and 11 bodies have been recovered from that community so far and we are still searching.

“Please tell President Tinubu that we will not live with murderers as herdsmen. These are not the herdsmen we used to know that lived peacefully with us in the past.”

Addressing the gathering Mallam Ribadu, who commiserated with the people over the killings, assured that the evil would be defeated.

He said: “We will defeat it. The country is with you. I commiserate with Benue people and assure you this is a trying period for all of us, we are 100 per cent with you.

“We will confront it. Benue is an extremely important state to Nigeria. We must fight and maintain Benue as a peaceful state. The governor is doing well and we will support him. It is unfortunate but it happens sometimes.

“Our armed forces are doing well. It is impossible to post soldiers or police to every hamlet. Give us the chance and stop politicising the killings. This will help us to restore peace. Issue of security is relative.

“We inherited an extremely bad government and things have improved and we will address all these issues cropping up. It is a matter of time, to do the harm is easy but to solve it is difficult. We have reduced considerably the number of violence we met. This one too, we will confront it.”

Governor Hyacinth Alia, who decried the activities of the marauders in the state since 2011, said the state was under siege.

He said: “These people do not have any reason to live with normal people. We are faced with series of loss of lives, farmlands and property. We have 17 IDPs camps in the state. It becomes difficult to get our IDPs back to their ancestral homes.

“Sankera is our headquarter of food. The attacks have been persistent and continuous. Instead of a good Friday, we had a black Friday with venomous attacks on Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo LGAs

“It is quite devastating. It is telling on us. 72 lives lost. It is a terrible moment for us. I have always established contact with the NSA. Our security agencies have worked assiduously to curtail the attacks. We need help like yesterday. The President has been very supportive and we hope that support will come.

“We have bought 100 hilux vehicles to support conventional security agencies, bought 600 motorcycles. This is carnage. Attack is more of onion layer, it is vicious. We ask that support be upped. ‘’We will collaborate with the federal government to stop the killings. It is evident that what we are experiencing is a bare faced attack as the attackers speak Fulani and Hausa.

‘’It is a troubling trend. It is deliberate attempt, they disbalance the people, kill a good number of them and occupy.

“The attacks are under-reported. We are helpless. We do not have AK-47 rifles, we are defenseless. We tell the people to be law abiding and the attackers take advantage of this. We are not in a banana Republic.”

The two paramount rulers of the state, the Tor Tiv VI, His Royal Majesty, James Ayatse and the Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty, Dr. John Odogbo, had Monday summoned a meeting of stakeholders of the two major tribes in the state to discuss the security challenges confronting the people.

The meeting, summoned by the Tor Tiv, which was held in his palace in Gboko, had in attendance prominent individuals of Tiv extraction, including Governor Alia, former governors Samuel Ortom, Gabriel Suswam, serving federal and state assembly members, political appointees, leaders and stakeholders from the 14 Tiv speaking LGAs of the state.

Though details of the meeting were not made public, the Tor Tiv expressed optimism that attendance and commitment shown to the cause of the Tiv people by the leaders was encouraging.

Also, the meeting summoned by the Och’Idoma, which held in Otukpo, had in attendance prominent sons of the nine Idoma and Igede speaking people of the state.

It was reliably gathered that the meeting also discussed the recent armed herdsmen incursions in Idoma land and sundry issues.

Allow state police, NBA tells FG

Reacting to the spate of killings in Plateau State, the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, yesterday called on the Federal Government to allow states establish their police to curb the increasing wave of killings and attacks across the country.

Chairman of the NBA, Jos Branch, Leah Hassan, made the call at a briefing attended by chairmen of the three other NBA branches in Plateau State in Jos.

Hassan condemned the recent violent attacks in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas, which resulted in the deaths and displacement of many residents.

“We cannot continue to be silent in the face of these barbaric and evil acts of killing innocent citizens and taking over their ancestral lands, making them strangers in their own homes. ‘’States should be allowed to establish state police who will be armed with weapons to defend our communities,’’ he stated.

The NBA urged the Federal Government to take concrete action, including deployment of adequate security personnel to vulnerable communities and empowerment of those communities with means of self-defence.

It also demanded immediate identification, arrest, and prosecution of those responsible for the attacks, along with provision of relief and rehabilitation for victims, especially women and children.

“The Nigerian Bar Association branches on the Plateau are deeply saddened and pained by the recent spate of violent attacks in Bokkos and Bassa LGAs of Plateau State, which have claimed numerous innocent lives and left many others injured, displaced, traumatised, and grieving.

“It is utterly heart-wrenching that while Plateau State is yet to recover from the horror and pain of previous attacks, our peace is once again shattered by another wave of senseless and barbaric killings. ‘’These acts of violence are a direct assault on our shared humanity, the rule of law, and the fundamental right to life as enshrined in our Constitution,” Hassan added.

She referred to the April 15, 2025, statement by NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, which called on government to fulfill its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“We adopt the President’s address, calling on the government to uphold the tenets of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly the right to life,’’ Hassan said.

While condemning the attacks as premeditated, asking security agencies to go beyond rhetoric and deliver visible and effective justice, the NBA chairman said: “The continued bloodletting in Plateau State, under the guise of communal crises, must no longer be treated with indifference or vague promises.

‘’The slogan should no longer be ‘enough is enough,’ but ‘this is enough, let’s stand up and take action.’”

The four NBA branches in Plateau State commended efforts made so far by the state government but urged both state and federal authorities to adopt proactive measures to prevent future attacks.

“This is not a communal clash as claimed by some, but a deliberate attempt to wipe out helpless citizens sleeping in their homes at night by wicked men who have no regard for human lives,” the association said.

The NBA’s key demands include: “Immediate identification, arrest, and prosecution of all perpetrators. All arrested suspects should be prosecuted in Plateau State, not relocated to Abuja, where their cases often disappear from public view.

‘’Deployment of adequate security personnel to vulnerable communities, with clear mandates to protect residents. Legal backing for the establishment of state police forces, equipped and empowered to defend local communities.

“Creation of a conflict resolution and early warning mechanism, in collaboration with community leaders, civil society, and security stakeholders. Empowerment of vulnerable communities with self-defence mechanisms and equipment due to the inadequacy of current security forces.

“Provision of relief, rehabilitation, and resettlement for affected persons and displaced communities within the shortest possible time.’’

Hassan reaffirmed NBA’s commitment to justice and peace in Plateau State, saying “we shall continue to use all legal and moral platforms available to us to demand justice, accountability, and peace for our people.’’

FG overwhelmed —Afenifere, PANDEF

In their reactions, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, and its counterpart in the Niger Delta, PANDEF, yesterday, said the Federal Government is overwhelmed by the spike in insecurity, noting that state police remains the panacea.

Afenifere’s acting Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, in a chat with Vanguard, urged Nigerians to be alert.

He said: “The citizens should be ready and alert because the political situaton in the country is so fluid.

“The Federal Government is overwhelmed. We have been shouting and calling for state police but nobody is listening. The only panacea to what is happening now is for each state to have its police force.

“By that, you can determine who is working and who is not working. As it is now, if there is problem in a particular state, who do you call? The commissioner of police in the state says he is not answerable to the governor. He has to call Abuja before he can do anything. Each state should have its police command and then, you can talk of deployment and proper coverage of the area.”

Also, a frontline leader of pan-Niger Delta ethnic nationality, PANDEF, alleged that the country’s security agencies have no value for the lives of Nigerians, irrespective of creed.

Expressing worries over the incessant killings of innocent Nigerians, particularly in the northern part of the country, the chieftain, High Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, said the application of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic as amended “gives the President the power to proclaim a state of emergency only when there is a verifiable evidence of threat to the peace of the country.

“I live here and I saw everything that happened before, during and at this moment of political war. I can tell you that the most appropriate thing for this government to do is to seek a window of credibility.

“What I have noticed is that whoever advised the President to take the decision of suspending all democratic structures in Rivers State, is of all men most miserable.

“We hear of killings in most parts of northern Nigeria, if the Nigerian government cannot declare emergency in those northern states, what is the morality in sacking an elected governor in Rivers State?’’

Tinubu failed to take governance seriously – SDP’s Adebayo

On his part, the presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, in 2023 elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, yesterday lampooned President Tinubu over the worsening security situation in the country, describing him as one who has failed to take governance very seriously.

Speaking with journalists during the 50th birthday celebration of his wife, Lilian Adebayo, the former presidential candidate blamed the lack power to govern on the part of President Tinubu for the continued killings in Plateau and Benue states, stressing that renewed killings in the two states are an indication of Tinubu administration’s failure.

Adebayo, who noted that the time had come for Nigerians to come together and rise to take back the country from bad leaders, asked the president to restrategise the country’s security architecture to address the ravaging insecurity.

He said: “What shocked me about Nigerians is that they are shocked about President Tinubu, because we knew that these people don’t take governance seriously. They take elections seriously but not governance. The first duty of the president and the commander-in-chief is national security.

“It is a disappointment what is happening in Plateau and Benue. I personally don’t like to politicise security. I think the president must be serious-minded and address the issue.”

Speaking further, Adebayo urged Nigerians to form a unified coalition and opposition against the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the 2027 elections, adding that to defeat the APC, Nigerians need a coalition, and not a coalition of political actors.

He also declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election, saying “one of the mistakes Nigerians made was not listening to those who spoke to them. President Tinubu never addressed Nigerians and, as such, has shown little concern for their welfare. I will run in 2027, and the party knows I am running. We will make our intentions clear.”

Adebayo disclosed that the SDP is open to discussions on coalition but warned that the party will not be used as a “getaway car” for any political conspiracy or personal vendetta.

He said: “We are listening to the talk about coalition but what we don’t want is to be used as a getaway car for a conspiracy and robbery we didn’t plan. If the coalition is for the good of the Nigerian people, SDP is available.

“But if it’s just a crime centre for those who were once with Tinubu and now want revenge, they should go back and settle their scores with him.

“If you’re in politics to ensure Nigerians aren’t shortchanged, you’re welcome. But if it’s about personal grudges over unfulfilled promises, we want no part in it.”

IGP orders withdrawal of MOPOL officers deployed for unauthorized purposes

Following the spate of killings nationwide, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday ordered the immediate withdrawal of mobile police officers deployed for unauthorized purposes to their squadrons.

He also directed squadron commanders to commence gradual withdrawal of MOPOL officers from core assignments, which had resulted in reduction of officers available for deployment to their core duties.

Egbetokun gave the directives at a meeting of PMF Squadron Commanders summoned to review operational strategies to checkmate the rising spate of attacks and killing across the country

He said: “Directives have already been issued concerning the withdrawal of PMF personnel from unauthorized deployments. It is the duty of all commanders to enforce this directive without delay.

‘’A firm but gradual withdrawal from non-core assignments is underway. Concurrently, squadron sizes will be reviewed and reduced to ensure operational effectiveness and agility.

“It is important that we remind ourselves of the original vision that shaped the Police Mobile Force. The PMF was established as the strike arm of the Nigeria Police Force, an elite tactical unit created to respond rapidly and decisively to riots, emergencies and internal crises.

‘’Historically, it served as the ultimate resource during moments of unrest, providing critical support to state commands during high-risk operations.

“Regrettably, that foundational mandate has, over time, been severely compromised. A significant number of PMF personnel are currently deployed as escorts, guards, or aides to private individuals and VIPs.

“While we understand the pressures driving this demand, we must not lose sight of our principal responsibilities. The diversion of tactical assets weakens our capacity where they are most needed.

“Even more concerning is the persistent misconduct by a few individuals, despite repeated efforts by the leadership to enforce professionalism on such assignments.

“These unacceptable behaviours have not only discredited the Force but have also unfairly overshadowed the honourable service of countless officers. This must come to an end.

“Let me be unequivocal: moving forward, indiscipline and misconduct within the PMF will no longer be tolerated. Today marks the beginning of a new era, one defined by accountability, discipline and a re-commitment to our founding values.

“Effective immediately, all PMF squadrons are directed to maintain at least one fully equipped, combat-ready unit on standby at all times. These units must be prepared to support their respective state commands in any situation requiring urgent tactical intervention.

“Additionally, each squadron will be required to send one unit for training every quarter. These sessions will go beyond operational proficiency, placing strong emphasis on ethics, professionalism and the principles of responsible policing.

“From this moment, PMF commanders will be held vicariously responsible for the conduct of their personnel. You are expected to lead proactively through regular lectures, inspections and localized training programs that reinforce discipline, respect for human rights, and operational excellence.

“We must all rise to this challenge and take collective ownership of the task of restoring the lost prestige of the Police Mobile Force.

“The PMF must once again emerge as the elite tactical unit it was intended to be, disciplined, professional and always ready to defend the nation.

“Their continued deployment, alongside the military in the Northeast, Northwest, and other strategic areas will now be further supported by the newly established Special Intervention Squad, SIS.

“Against the backdrop of escalating and coordinated attacks on security personnel, whether from separatist elements in the South-East, bandits in the North-Central and North-West, or terrorist groups in the North-East, the urgency for a united, cohesive front cannot be overstated.

“Security is a shared responsibility. Our success depends on deepening trust, respect, and cooperation with all sister security agencies.

“Accordingly, this meeting also serves as a reaffirmation of our collective resolve to uphold operational discipline and ensure that the PMF stands as a dependable, credible, and professional arm of Nigeria’s security structure.

“Let me make this absolutely clear: the Nigeria Police Force will no longer allow the values, standards, and discipline that once defined the Police to be undermined.

“As the striking force of the NPF, the PMF carries an immense responsibility, to confront armed threats, insurgency, and criminal violence with integrity and courage. We must meet this responsibility head-on.

“As part of ongoing reforms, we will immediately embark on a comprehensive review and reorganisation of the PMF. One of the first steps will be a significant reduction in the deployment of PMF personnel for escort, guard, and VIP protection roles.

“The priority now is to refocus our strength and personnel toward combating violent crimes and safeguarding national security.

“We will also inject new leadership perspectives, strategic approaches, and continuous capacity-building initiatives aimed at restoring the PMF to its rightful place as a dominant force in internal security and a model of tactical excellence.’’