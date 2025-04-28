World Safety Day: SEEPCO Reinforces Commitment to Safety and Wellbeing

Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) has reiterated its strong dedication to workplace safety, employee wellbeing, and innovation as it celebrated the 22nd World Day for Safety and Health at Work, an initiative established by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The observance, which took place on April 26, 2025, ahead of the global recognition on April 28, highlighted the increasing importance of technology and digital solutions in enhancing workplace safety.



Moses Ngwoke, Environmental Manager for Health, Safety Environment Fire (HSEF) at SEEPCO, shared that the company commemorated the occasion with a week-long series of activities themed ‘Revolutionizing Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalization at Work.’ In alignment with its HSEF objectives, SEEPCO’s safety teams conducted impactful campaigns throughout 2024, focusing on various areas such as construction safety, working at heights, fire drills, confined space entry protocols, alcohol testing for accident prevention, and seasonal initiatives like lightning strike protection.

“On the final day of this year’s observance, the company outlined its forward-looking strategy centered on a comprehensive digital transformation of its health and safety systems aimed at achieving operational excellence and proactive risk management. In the upcoming weeks, SEEPCO plans to introduce several technology-driven platforms, including a real-time digital incident reporting system, a tool for reporting Unsafe Acts and Unsafe Conditions (UAUC), and an improved e-Permit to Work (PTW) system. These innovations are designed to enhance transparency, compliance, and responsiveness”.

Ngwoke emphasized that this transformation will leverage advanced HSEF data analytics, artificial intelligence, and predictive monitoring to bolster SEEPCO’s ability to anticipate and prevent incidents while empowering employees to take an active role in fostering a safer and smarter workplace. “These initiatives go beyond automation; they focus on empowerment, equipping every employee with the tools needed to make informed decisions, prevent harm, and drive continuous improvement,” he stated.

“In its commitment to professional development, SEEPCO has also provided specialized safety training through internationally accredited agencies. A notable training session on Nucleonic Gauging Equipment, Well Logging, Waste Management, and Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials (NORMs) was held at the National Institute of Radiation Protection and Research (NIRPR) at the University of Ibadan, certifying employees as Radiation Safety Officers (RSOs).

“Furthering its environmental sustainability efforts, SEEPCO organized Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Management Awareness Training for approximately 50 employees to enhance internal capacity for effective GHG management and compliance with emerging environmental regulations. Additionally, the company collaborated with the Lagos State Fire Service for a joint emergency drill to strengthen inter-agency coordination and ensure preparedness for critical situations”.

At the closing ceremony, Ngwoke emphasized, “At SEEPCO, safety is not just a priority; it is a core value. We are embracing innovation and digitalization to transform our approach to health and safety. Our commitment remains steadfast—to protect lives, enhance wellbeing, and cultivate a resilient workforce for the future.”

“Since its inception in 2003, Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) has integrated safety into the heart of its operations across Nigeria. The company continues to pursue operational excellence while contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth and advocating for a future where safety, technology, and sustainability are seamlessly intertwined.

“SEEPCO stands out as one of the few producing companies among over 70 successful bidders that signed Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) during Nigeria’s 2005 licensing round, achieving its first oil in an impressive two-year timeframe. The company’s journey has not been without challenges, as it navigates the demanding terrains of its designated Oil Mining Licenses and blocks. However, through unwavering perseverance and a steadfast commitment to its goals, SEEPCO has remained resilient against various obstacles. Unlike some international oil companies that ceased operations prematurely, SEEPCO has emerged as one of Africa’s fastest-growing oil exploration and production companies.

“Throughout the week, employees at SEEPCO’s operational sites engaged in a variety of activities aimed at promoting health and safety. These included a health walk, a themed lecture on the role of artificial intelligence in workplace safety, leadership demonstrations, safety engagement sessions, and health discussions focused on enhancing physical wellbeing and raising awareness of site-specific health challenges”. Ngwoke added.