World Safety Day: Lagos to reduce domestic accidents, workplace hazards with Paddie

By Nnamdi Ojiego

In an effort to enhance safety awareness and reduce accidents in homes and workplaces, the Lagos State Safety Commission has partnered with Safety Plus Nigeria to launch Paddie , a digital safety platform, designed to provide citizens with crucial safety tips and information.

The partnership was announced during the unveiling of Paddie in Ikeja, Lagos, as part of activities marking this year’s World Safety Day, which coincided with the theme, “Revolutionising Safety through Artificial Intelligence.”

The Paddie platform is designed to provide comprehensive coverage of safety issues, from home safety to workplace best practices. With its 360-degree safety advocacy, it will offer weekly safety nuggets across social media and WhatsApp, helping Nigerians identify hidden dangers before they strike.

Speaking at the event, the Technical Adviser to the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Seun Awojobi, noted that the collaboration is aimed at driving conversations around safety and provide Nigerians particularly, Lagosians with actionable advice to better their lives.

Awojobi added that the commission’s mandate to ensure the safety of lives and properties will be further enhanced through the partnership.

He said: “We are committed to partnering with Paddie to drive conversations around safety and provide Lagosians with safety tips that can better their lives.

“Paddie will help us send out safety tips that we believe can better the lives of Lagosians. Our mandate remains ensuring the safety of lives and properties, and we will leverage Paddie’s capabilities to achieve this goal”.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Safety Plus Nigeria, Mr. Tokunbo Odebunmi, emphasized that safety is everybody’s business, not just professionals.

According to him, “Paddie helps us spot danger before it spots us. By providing safety information in multiple languages, including Yoruba, Igbo, Pidgin, and Hausa to ensure that everyone can access safety information, we aim to reach a broader audience and promote a culture of safety.”