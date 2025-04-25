World Malaria Day: Lagos moves closer to malaria elimination as prevalence drops to 1.3%

…SFH, Goodknight, WHO pledge continued support for a malaria-free Lagos

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has announced that the state’s malaria prevalence has dropped to 1.3%, placing Lagos on the verge of malaria pre-elimination as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Speaking on Friday during an awareness walk and strategic stakeholders’ engagement event held in Lagos to mark World Malaria Day 2025, Abayomi emphasized that the state’s progress was the result of deliberate, data-driven interventions. The event, themed “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” was organized by the Lagos State Ministry of Health in partnership with the Society for Family Health (SFH) and Goodknight Nigeria.

“Lagos has moved from a malaria prevalence of 15% in 2010 to 3% in 2023. As of March-April 2025, recent data shows we are now at an encouraging 1.3%,” he said. “This clearly places us on the path to malaria pre-elimination — a historic milestone in our public health journey.”

The Commissioner highlighted the importance of proper diagnosis and treatment, particularly the use of Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACT) for confirmed cases.

“Early detection and appropriate treatment protect not only the individual but also help stop transmission,” he said.

However, Abayomi expressed concern about the overuse of antimalarial drugs.

“Despite only 3% of people testing positive, over 50% of those with fever are still treated for malaria. That’s a practice we must correct.”

He credited the unwavering support of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for driving the state’s malaria elimination efforts.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has officially endorsed the malaria pre-elimination agenda, backed by resources, data, and political will. Lagos is leading not only in Nigeria but also across Africa in rewriting the malaria narrative.”

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, emphasized the importance of community involvement and collaboration with development partners.

“The battle against malaria isn’t won in clinics alone. It must be fought in our homes, markets, schools, and media,” she said, applauding SFH and Goodknight for their sustained efforts in awareness and vector control.

Dr. Stanley Ugah, Project Director of SFH’s IMPACT Project, reaffirmed their commitment to the “Test Before Treatment” policy and to supporting the state’s malaria elimination goal.

“We want to be part of the historic moment when Lagos is declared malaria-free,” he said.

Oluwatimilehin Dada, Brand Manager of Goodknight Nigeria, emphasized the company’s dedication to household protection.

“Our mission is to protect every home from mosquito bites, and we stand with the state in achieving its malaria-free vision.”

Representing the World Health Organization (WHO), Assistant Public Health Officer Aisha Abdulkareem pledged the organization’s continued support.

“Ending malaria is not just a public health goal; it is an investment in a healthier, more prosperous future.”