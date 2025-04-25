World Malaria Day: Emzor’s API investment to boosts Africa’s fight against disease

Source: GETTY IMAGES/BBC

… Pledges to support efforts to reduce burden in Nigeria, other countries

By Chioma Obinna

On this year’s World Malaria Day, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating the disease with a multimillion-dollar investment in the local production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, APIs.

Celebrating under this year’s theme: “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite”, the company reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting both national and international efforts aimed at combating the high prevalence of malaria in Nigeria and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

With this initiative, Emzor is set to become a continental leader in the manufacturing of essential antimalarial APIs—Artemether, Lumefantrine, Sulfadoxine, and Pyrimethamine at its state-of-the-art Pharmaceutical Campus in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Making this commitment aimed at reshaping Africa’s battle against malaria, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Emeka Okoli said: “With approximately 95 per cent of all malaria cases and 96 per cent of the deaths occurring on the continent, this is predominantly an African problem and hence, the solutions should also largely come from the continent.” Okoli added that: “At Emzor, we are playing our part, and pioneering the API project on the continent definitely fits into this.”

He said by producing these vital ingredients locally, Emzor aims to boost Nigeria’s self-reliancecut down on costly imports, and increase access to life-saving treatments across Sub-Saharan Africa.

He explained that the project will also stimulate economic growth, reduce the demand for foreign exchange, and lower the cost of antimalarial medications for millions of vulnerable Africans.

For years, Emzor has led malaria prevention and treatment efforts through the production of over 20 antimalarial formulations, including Maldox (Sulfadoxine/Pyrimethamine), Lokmal (Artemether/Lumefantrine), Piramal TS, Diasunate, and Chloroquine in various dosage forms.

Speaking, Head of Marketing and Strategy at Emzor, Mr Kunle Faloye said: “Our dedication is reflected in our investments in research, development, and wide-reaching distribution networks, which have played a crucial role in reducing the malaria burden.

“We produce high-quality medications that are both accessible and affordable for millions across Africa.”

However, as part of this year’s World Malaria Day activities, Emzor rolled out a series of community outreach initiatives including a health walk, free medical screenings, and distribution of antimalarial drugs—focusing particularly on pregnant women and children under five, the groups most vulnerable to malaria-related deaths.

The company also continues to work in partnership with local governments, NGOs, and community leaders to implement grassroots education, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment programs.

Continuing, Faloye said the world marks this year’s World Malaria Day, Emzor remains steadfast in their resolve to contribute to global efforts toward malaria eradication.

He said: “We will continue to innovate, collaborate, and invest in sustainable healthcare solutions that enhance lives across Nigeria and the continent.”

As the global community renews its focus on ending malaria, Emzor’s strategic investments may well mark a turning point not just for Nigeria, but for the African continent at large.