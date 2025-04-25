World Malaria Day 2025: Foundation champions renewed fight against Malaria

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As part of activities marking World Malaria Day 2025, the Caleb Danladi Foundation has joined the global movement to raise awareness and mobilize action to end malaria, particularly among Nigeria’s most vulnerable populations.

With this year’s theme, “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” the Foundation is responding to the global call by re-energizing efforts in the fight against one of the leading causes of preventable deaths.

In a statement, the Foundation revealed that it had successfully facilitated the re-enrollment of hundreds of women, children, and other at-risk individuals into the Kaduna State Health Insurance Scheme. It also fully covered their insurance premiums, thereby ensuring better access to malaria prevention and treatment services.

Speaking on the occasion, the Founder, Captain Caleb Danladi, lamented the continued toll malaria takes on lives and livelihoods, particularly in underserved communities.

“Healthcare is a right, not a privilege,” he stated. “On this World Malaria Day, we renew our commitment to saving lives through direct support, strong advocacy, and strategic investments in community health solutions.”

He added that sustained investment in healthcare access and the reimagining of equitable service delivery remain at the core of the Foundation’s mission to ignite lasting change in Nigeria’s health landscape.

The Foundation also called on government agencies, healthcare professionals, and development partners to rekindle joint efforts to eliminate malaria. According to the statement, prioritizing the health and dignity of Nigerians—especially women and children who bear the brunt of the disease—must remain a shared responsibility.