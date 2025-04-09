World Health Day: Ultimate HMO offers free health screenings to NRC passengers 

By Chioma Obinna

On this year’s World Health Day, Ultimate Health HMO team of medical experts in partnership with the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, offered free health screenings and counseling services to passengers traveling aboard trains at various major Nigeria train stations .

The exercise is in line with efforts to promote preventive healthcare and raise awareness about the importance of maintaining good health.

This impactful initiative took place on the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, and Warri-Itakpe train routes, bringing vital healthcare services directly to thousands of commuters. The team of healthcare professionals offered passengers on-the-go health assessments, which included screenings for blood pressure, body mass index (BMI), blood sugar levels and other vitals. In addition, personalized health counseling was provided to help passengers understand their health status and receive actionable advice to maintain or improve their overall well-being. The passengers were also educated on the importance of making informed lifestyle choices, with an emphasis on eating healthy, staying physically active, and managing stress.

Speaking on the exercise, the Medical Director / Chief Executive Officer of Ultimate Health HMO, Otunba Ewenla said: “We believe that health is a right, not a privilege,” said,“Through our collaboration with the Nigerian Railway Corporation, we were able to reach a large number of individuals, especially those who may not have regular access to healthcare services. This initiative is an integral part of our commitment to making preventive healthcare more accessible, while also raising awareness about the importance of maintaining good health, not just on World Health Day, but every day.”

She explained that Ultimate health HMO is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that address the diverse healthcare needs of individuals and families.

She added that the company offers comprehensive health insurance plans, prioritisiing preventive care and health education, ensuring that more Nigerians have access to topquality healthcare, whenever they need it.