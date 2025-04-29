Workplace health, safety must evolve with AI, digitalization — NSITF

By Esther Onyegbula

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has called for a revolutionary shift in workplace health and safety practices, urging organizations to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies to prevent workplace accidents and boost employee well-being.

Speaking during a sensitization walk themed “Revolutionizing Health and Safety: The Roles of AI and Digitalization at Work”, Assistant General Manager and Surulere Branch Manager of NSITF, Ibelegbu Chizaram Augustina, stressed that traditional health and safety systems, often reactive and compliance-driven, are no longer sufficient in today’s fast-paced work environments.

“We are entering a new era where data isn’t just collected, it’s interpreted, predicted, and acted upon in real time,” she said. “AI and digitalization are driving this transformation, offering proactive safety measures that save lives before accidents happen.”

Ibelegbu outlined emerging innovations reshaping workplace safety, including sensors that monitor workers’ postures to prevent injuries, drones that oversee hazardous construction zones, and AI systems that analyze employee wellness to mitigate risks of burnout.

Highlighting NSITF’s mandate, Ibelegbu explained that the agency’s core mission extends beyond compensating workers for injuries or deaths. It also emphasizes accident prevention through rigorous Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) programs, inspections, and safety advocacy efforts.

“The success of NSITF should not be measured solely by the claims and compensations paid out,” she said. “When effective OSH programs are in place, the rate of workplace accidents declines, resulting in fewer claims. Therefore, fewer claims indicate success, not failure.”

She called on all stakeholders to embrace a proactive safety culture where innovation and human commitment drive workplace well-being.

“Safety should not just be a checklist; it must become a core organizational value,” she emphasized. “The implementation of AI and digitalization in health and safety is both an opportunity and a responsibility. Let’s take bold steps, lead with vision, and shape a smarter, safer future together.”

The event marks a growing momentum within Nigeria’s occupational health sector toward leveraging technology to create safer and more sustainable work environments.