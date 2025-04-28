Workers safety, health, non-negotiable priority – NSITF boss

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Barr. Seun Faleye has said workers safety and health is a management priority for the Fund.

Briefing journalists on the occasion of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work at the Fund’s corporate head office in Abuja Monday, the Managing Director, who was represented by the Executive Director, Finance and Investments, Dr. Adedeji Adegoke, reaffirmed the management’s “unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and well-being of Nigerian workers.”

Speaking on the theme, “Revolutionising Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalization at Work,” Mr. Faleye noted that, “We are living in technological renaissance that is redefining the modern workplace.”

He acknowledged the role of Artificial Intelligence, digital sensors, machine learning and other technologies that were once futuristic, in saving lives, restoring dignity and minimising injuries at the workplace.

The Managing Director asserted that the theme aligns with the strategic focus of NSITF on prevention of workplace accidents, protection and productivity.

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work was instituted by the International Labour Organization, (ILO) in 2003 to raise awareness on the importance of preventing workplace accidents, injuries and diseases and to champion the culture of safety and health at work.

Mr Faleye further saluted the Health and Safety Environment and Occupational Safety and Health workers for their courage and dedication while acknowledging their roles as the first line of defence.

The NSITF boss, enjoined all stakeholders to make this year’s observance a turning point.

He called on stronger collaborations among partners, better policies and commensurate resources even as he urged the media to help spread the message of safety and health at work.

The MD asserted that a safe worker is a productive worker and a healthy workplace, a prosperous nation.

The NSITF has lined up week-long activities to commemorate the day. Among these is a roadshow in Abuja, Monday, sequel to the press briefing, to sensitive the public on safety and health at work.