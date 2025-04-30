Workers’ Day: NNPP cautions against salary increases without tackling inflation

By Adeola Badru

As Nigeria celebrates Workers’ Day, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a prominent southwest chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has called on government authorities at all levels to address the rising inflation and enhance workers’ purchasing power to foster economic growth and development.

Ajadi emphasized that simply increasing workers’ salaries may not resolve their challenges if inflation continues to rise. He urged governments to adopt innovative solutions to ensure that workers can live dignified lives.

Workers’ Day is an annual celebration honoring the labor movement and its achievements, rooted in the historical struggle for an eight-hour workday, advocating for balanced time between work, leisure, and rest.

In a statement issued to mark this year’s Workers’ Day, Ajadi, who is both an employer and a supporter of the labor movement, expressed solidarity with workers and acknowledged their struggles amidst ongoing economic difficulties.

“I celebrate with Nigerian workers on this important day. I share in your joy and your challenges due to the current economic situation. Your contributions to our nation are invaluable, and I wish you all a successful celebration,” Ajadi said.

Ajadi further appealed to both state and federal governments to enhance workers’ purchasing power, stating, “Nigerian workers deserve our respect and appreciation for their role in the nation’s development. I commend their cooperation with the government and other institutions in addressing societal challenges.”

He asserted that “labor creates wealth for the nation,” emphasizing the importance of prioritizing workers’ welfare.

“Salary increases alone will not alleviate their suffering without corresponding value. To enable workers to enjoy the fruits of their labor, the current inflation must be curbed,” he added.

Ajadi concluded by urging governments to reduce the prices of goods and services, as doing so would significantly improve workers’ purchasing power.