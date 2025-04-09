Women protest rising insecurity in Kogi community

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Aggrieved women in Oke Ere community, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, on Wednesday, staged a protest against the persistent kidnapping and insecurity plaguing their community.

Chanting mournfully, the women—mostly elderly—described the situation as an “endless reign of terror.” Wrapped in traditional cloths, they marched through the streets, singing sorrowful songs and pleading for urgent intervention from the authorities.

Videos from the protest showed several women wailing, expressing their frustration over the constant attacks, kidnappings, and killings that have haunted their community for months.

The latest incident fueling the protest involved a self-proclaimed repentant kidnapper who reportedly confessed to being part of a kidnapping syndicate operating in the area.

According to sources, the man—whose identity remains undisclosed—announced to the community his decision to quit the criminal group, citing fears for his life. He also implicated a native of the community as a member of the gang.

While the accused native denied the allegation and was released, the women expressed dissatisfaction with the delay by the traditional council in taking decisive action on both individuals.

“The women feel the traditional rulers are dragging their feet on a matter that concerns their lives and safety,” one source said. “They are calling for swift action to prevent further bloodshed and restore peace in the community.”

The women urged the government and security agencies to act immediately to address the growing insecurity and protect residents from further harm.