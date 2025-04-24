Women Kreatives Connect Summit 2025 empowers 2,000 females in Lagos

Over 2,000 young women gathered at the Women Kreatives Connect Summit (WKCS) hosted byTerra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) on April 24, 2025, at Regal Hall, Daystar, Ikeja.

With the theme “Building as a Creative in Nigeria,” the summit brought together female creatives from across Lagos for a full day of inspiration, hands-on workshops, networking, and knowledge sharing.

TAFTA’s brand ambassador Bamike “BamBam” Adenibuyan and actor Emeka “Emeneks” Nwagbaraocha featured as guest speakers in a vibrant panel session, where they shared personal insights on turning passion into profit and navigating the realities of Nigeria’s creative industry.

Attendees participated in breakout training workshops covering scriptwriting and art business and entrepreneurship. The summit also included live creative challenges, networking moments, and spotlight performances.

Top female content creators were rewarded with free premium content creation kits, reinforcing TAFTA’s mission to equip women with tools to grow and thrive in the creative economy.

TAFTA currently offers free training and certifications in animation, art business and entrepreneurship, scriptwriting, sound design, and stage lighting. The program is open to creativesaged 18–35 and operates across Lagos, Ogun, and Kano states.

Interested individuals can register via TAFTA’s online Learning Management System at bit.ly/taftaform.

About TAFTA

Founded by Bolanle Austen-Peters, TAFTA empowers women through creative education and professional certifications, thanks to its partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

With over 30,000 individuals already impacted, TAFTA envisions preparing the next generation of creative professionals to contribute meaningfully to society.