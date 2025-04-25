WMD: Africa account for 95% fatalities in the world

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Rotary health communities challenge international, on Friday wrap up their week long activities to commemorate world malaria day in Kebbi state with the theme ” malaria ends with us”.

The country lead, rotary health communities challenge,Dr Dele Balogun, said that Africa alone account for ninety five percent malaria related death across the globe due to poor sanitation habits and lack of political will to stamp out the deadly disease that is preventable with determination from the populace and practical action from the government.

Dele, who disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi, said that children under the age of five are mostly the victims whose parents could not protect from malaria ” no fewer than fourty five countries including some African countries have been declared malaria free, unfortunately Nigeria is still in the list of African countries struggling to stamp out malaria”.

He posited that in 2023 two hundred million cases of malaria were reported , while at least 597 people were Killed by malaria in the affected countries where the fight to end malaria continues.

Dele, decried how children die in quick succession saying every ten minutes a child is lost to malaria in Africa ” we can defeat malaria in Kebbi and Nigeria, what we need is to keep our environment clean, make sure our children sleep under treated mosquito net, sanitise our drainage channels to stop mosquitoes from breeding “.

However, in their efforts to help Kebbi state eradicate malaria through community engagement, the state have beacon them to work in six local governments considered hard to reach in terms of malaria campaign and vaccination they include Aliero,Argungu,Bagudo,Shanga, Augie and Fakai, in these local councils, rotary is aggressively working in practical terms to stamp out malaria through collaboration with Kebbi ministry of health.

The group urged Kebbi state to scale up campaigns and malaria vaccination to completely stamp out malaria with undiluted political will.

The occasion was attended by Commissioner for information, Kebbi state, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK, Commissioner for health and the emir of Argungu represented by the district head of Gulma.

