Wizkid, Rema, Tems, Asake nominated for 2025 American Music Awards

Wizkid, Tems, Rema, Asake, and South Africa’s Tyla have been nominated in the Favourite Afrobeats Artist category at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs), scheduled to hold on Monday, May 26, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The category was first introduced in 2022, with Wizkid emerging as its inaugural winner. Tyla, who recently won a Grammy, is the only non-Nigerian act among the nominees this year.

This year’s event will be hosted by singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, marking her return to the AMAs stage since 2015. She is also expected to perform during the ceremony, which will air live to a global audience.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the 2025 nominations with ten nods, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (GNX), and Song of the Year (Not Like Us), a track linked to his ongoing lyrical battle with Drake. He also received three out of five nominations in the Favourite Hip-Hop Song category.

Post Malone earned eight nominations, while Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey received seven each. Taylor Swift, who holds the record for most AMAs wins, picked up six nominations this year. Other nominees include Bruno Mars, SZA, and Lady Gaga.

Three new categories will debut at this year’s ceremony: Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Social Song of the Year.