Wike summons top officials, contractor over contract sublet

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike has summoned some top officials of the Administration as well as the contractor handling the rehabilitation of the International Conference Centre ICC, Julius Berger, over reports that a section of the contract was sublet to another firm without his knowledge.

Wike who inspected the ICC and the N16 road in Gishiri, was told that the furniture for the conference hall had been sublet to another contractor by the Abuja Investments Company Limited AICL.

The minister who was satisfaction with the quality of work however said; “You would see that we were at the International Conference Centre, the work is going as expected. The only problem which we identified this afternoon has to do with the furniture that will be in the conference hall. I was surprised to hear that there is a different contractor for that, which is unacceptable to us.

“The job was given to Julius Berger entirely. I cannot have different qualities. We cannot say that the floor up is furnished by Julius Berger and down is furnished by another company. It is not acceptable to me.

“I have invited Julius Berger, I have invited the Executive Secretary of the FCDA and the MD of the Abuja Investments Company Limited to know who did that, and if anybody is found culpable, of course, I must have to apply the big stick.

“Nobody should be a sacred cow. Nobody can do something that you know is not in terms with what we have agreed.

“I am not doubting the quality of work there. What I have said is that the quality of work generally is very fine. How they removed the furnishing of the conference hall from Julius Berger is what I do not know. And so, that is why I summoned the Acting ES, FCDA, and the GMD of Abuja Investments Company Limited and Julius Berger, to come and tell us who did that, and also on whose approval, because I approve and I know the amount of money.

“So when they say Abuja Investments is the one, who is going to pay for it? I am not going to accept that, and of course, you know, if anything shady went on, you will hear that I have applied the big stick. Nobody will be a sacred cow”, he added.

Wike expressed optimism that the contractors would meet up with specified deadlines, saying security reports available to him indicated that many of them have been working day and night.

“I believe, by the grace of God, they are meeting up for the second anniversary of Mr President. Quality job done. I am sure those who live within this neighborhood are happy with what they are seeing now.

“So I congratulate them and assure them on our part, we will do all we can to make sure the job is completed on schedule. We have no problem about that”, Wike added.