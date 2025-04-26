Wike gives conditions for peace in Rivers

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

•Insists All Critical Stakeholders Must Be Involved In Peace Process

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has outlined conditions that would facilitate enduring peace in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Wike stated that peace cannot be restored in Rivers State, except the purpose is sincere from the parties, saying that the ongoing emergency rule averted serious calamities that could have occured in the State.

Wike, who asserted on Friday, at a church thanksgiving service in honour of the 70th birthday of the former federal lawmaker, Ken Chikere, in Port Harcourt, said no amount of protest could change the situation.

The FCT minister bemoaned traditional rulers and other leaders of the State who have allegedly taken sides with the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, in the political crisis in the state, alleging that since the beginning of the crisis, they have not been able to effect reconciliation between the warring parties.

“One month after Mr President, in his wisdom, declared a state of emergency to save Rivers State from anarchy, I challenge any Rivers so-called elders, even the traditional rulers, what attempt have they made to bring total peace in the State?

“I challenge any so-called 90 years, 200 years, what effort since one month and one week has seen that there is total reconciliation in this state?

“No amount of going to television to abuse anybody will bring peace, because we have always said that those who thrive in crisis, when there is crisis, are happy, when there is no crisis, there is no food on the table. Those people cannot be real elders.”

The former governor of Rivers State condemned women who protested naked on the streets seeking an end to emergency rule in the state and called for the reinstatement of elected officers of the State.

He said what can bring peace to the state is a sincere reconciliation of both parties, regardless minding the political parties or interest groups.

“There is no need to embarrass our women to be naked outside. No amount of such can bring peace, no amount of such blackmail can bring peace. What can bring peace is for you to humble yourself and say for the interest of the state, I want everybody to work together.

“If you are sincere, everybody would have known. I told our leaders, yes, some people have tried to approach me, I received them. I did not pursue them, but seeing me alone does not bring peace.

“There are critical stakeholders that must be involved in the process of this peacemaking. Nobody will be excluded. If any group is excluded, it means there is no total peace.

“Members of the State Assembly and the National Assembly must be involved. The two political parties must be involved, other leaders must be involved. In that way, we will now know that they are sincere in talking about peace.”

He encouraged his loyalists, especially the 27 members of the State House of Assembly at the event, to jubilate over their victory at the Supreme Court recently.

“One thing you must go home and jubilate is this: Assembly maintained their seats, and you can step aside that kangaroo election. If anybody says you are nobody, that person must have a mental problem. So, we need peace, but let there be total sincerity.

“Let it be yes, I am not coming to play like a decoy, not when you come and see somebody and you tune the television, people are abusing the same person. That cannot be a sign of peace”, Wike added.