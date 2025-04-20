Wike/Fubara row: Crack in Ijaw nation

Sim Fubara and Nyeosm Wike

… As Tompolo, Eradiri, Lokpobiri seek alternative tactic

By Emma Amaize, South-South Regional Editor

UNTIL the Ibe-Ebidouwei of the Ijaw nation and Chairman of the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, spoke, last week, it was inexplicit that prominent Ijaw leaders had a disagreement on how the Ijaw nation handled the political crisis between the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and his estranged godfather, Nyesom Wike.



Fubara, an Ijaw from the Opobo area of Rivers State, squared up to his former boss and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, before and immediately after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state and put him on the back burner on March 18.



Wike is from the Ikwerre ethnic group in Rivers State.



Ijaw leaders, who took up the battle as an Ijaw fight, advised him not to kowtow before Wike. They said he was governor, and there was nothing Wike would do about it until 2027.



They held a series of meetings within and outside the Government House, Port Harcourt, with Fubara, while some youths, supposedly militants, threatened to bomb oil installations in the oil-rich region and ground the nation’s economy should the lawmakers, who had initiated the impeachment process against Fubara, succeed in impeaching him as designed.



Since Fubara exited the seat of power, the chorus leaders urging him to fight on, saying that nobody could remove him as governor of Rivers State have cocooned themselves.

And with its hard-hitting position on Wike, leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the umbrella body of traditional rulers, leaders, and stakeholders of the coastal states of the Niger Delta, could not summon the FCT Minister, who does not see them as an impartial arbiter.



There is no commanding body of South-South leaders that Wike is willing to listen to regarding Fubara, and he has vowed lately that he would not reconcile with the governor.

Could there have been any difference if the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, from Kiagbodo, Delta State, were alive?

It might not have been because Wike had already fallen out with Clark before his death for taking sides with Fubara.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan from the Otuoke community in Bayelsa State reportedly threw his weight behind Fubara.

Despite the criticism, many believe that the current Chairman of the Ijaw National Council (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba, put in his best to stave off the suspension of Fubara, but President Bola Tinubu, Wike, and the federal forces they amassed were stronger than the governor, himself (Okaba), and other Ijaw leaders who opposed them.

Tompolo’s stand



Speaking on his 54th birthday, last week, at the Aziza Temple in Gbaramatu Clan, Delta State, Tompolo, the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the now-defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), for the first time, implied that some individuals handled the conflict between Wike and Fubara in an indelicate manner.



Tompolo, whom Ijaw leaders and stakeholders accused of betraying the Ijaw nation in the dispute between his friend, Wike, and Fubara, stated that Fubara would return to his position as governor of Rivers State and said talks with Wike were still in progress.



His words: “On the issue in Rivers State, because I have not spoken, they say I have betrayed the Ijaw nation, but I cannot betray the Ijaw nation.

“I have spent all my life fighting for the Ijaw, but we have passed the stage of responding to Wike’s kind of statement; we are no longer at that level.

“I assure you that Governor Fubara will return as governor; we are already discussing it. Both he and Wike are like father and son.



“Before he became governor, many Ijaws were against him, yet Wike was instrumental to his emergence, just as we also supported Wike.



“And just like I will not accept rebellion from my son, I will also not cause more problems. “Wike is angry, but he has to bring his temper down for the good of all. We will dialogue and resolve all lingering issues, and again, Fubara will return to his seat.



”I have sat on the throne of my fathers, and all that is lost will return to glory. The Ijaws will never be a conquered people. If Ijaws choose to go to war, the heavens will join us, and I have never fought a battle and lost.”

Wike on forgiveness



Responding to Tompolo’s subtlety, Wike said that Fubara had not asked for forgiveness, so there was no basis for forgiving him. His media aide, Lere Olayinka, quoted the Minister as saying that forgiveness requires an acknowledgment of wrongdoing and a direct plea for pardon, neither of which Fubara had made.



The statement read in part, “There is no offense. It is when somebody has offended you personally that you are talking about the person seeking forgiveness or whatever.



“As Christians, let’s now assume that Fubara has offended the minister. Do you forgive someone who has not come to you to seek forgiveness?

“The person who has wronged you must first agree that he has wronged you. Let’s assume that Fubara has offended the minister. Has he come to seek forgiveness? I’m not saying there is an offense and there should be forgiveness, but he has not even come for forgiveness.



“The minister has never said that Fubara offended him personally. He only said that Fubara should govern by the rule of law and that Fubara should not throw away those who risked their lives and resources—and that is not too much to ask.



“Those who worked to make you governor, don’t throw them away like that. So, that is not about forgiveness. If there is one person Fubara would say he has offended, it should be the president.

“He is the one to go for soul-searching because throughout the time he was working with this same Wike, throughout the time Wike faced the bullet for him, Wike was not a bad person then.



“So, at what point did Wike become a bad person to him? He should ask himself. When did Wike become somebody that Fubara would be that bold as to tell him that he would deal with him? At what point?”

“It’s like asking a doctor to prescribe medicine for a sick person, but the person was not convinced to take it. What’s the result?”

Eradiri tackles Fubara, INC



Before Tompolo opened up, a former President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and former Labour Party governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Udengs Eradiri, had censured Fubara for mishandling the row between him and his alienated political godfather.

Eradiri said, “As for Governor Fubara, he is incompetent which has brought all this negative energy. He should not involve the Ijaw people in his political disputes. Let him tell us how he has supported Ijaw activities or empowered Ijaw people.

“I advise Fubara to go and kneel before Wike and beg for forgiveness. Those who are deceiving him have no courage. They go cap in hand to Wike, beg for forgiveness, and then come out pretending to be Ijaw lions.



”How many Ijaws from Rivers State did he empower during his tenure? How many IYC comrades in the Eastern Zone were appointed as local government area chairmen, commissioners, or other significant roles?”

The former IYC President also pooh-poohed the Ijaw National Congress (INC), accusing the group of undermining its credibility by becoming involved in the political infighting in Rivers.



He cautioned that partisan politics were harming the Ijaw people’s reputation and urged the INC to stay away from them.



”INC should not be romancing the governor’s egos. The institution is bigger than any individual, and when you diminish it before incompetent governors, it becomes open to ridicule,” he added.

IYC President kick-starts attack on Ijaw leaders

The first to criticize the Ijaw nation’s leadership over purported poor handling of the Fubara/Wike crisis was Jonathan Lokpobiri, the President of the IYC.



Jonathan said, “Permit me to reflect on the state we are in as the Ijaw nation regarding the state of emergency in Rivers State. I can, with all sense of responsibility and conviction, state that if we had applied wisdom in the management of this crisis in Rivers, we would not be where we are today.

”Instead of using wisdom in matters we can nip in the bud, we chose to threaten war, and we were not prepared for a state of emergency in Rivers.



“I can, with all sense of responsibility and conviction, state that if we had applied wisdom in the management of this crisis in Rivers, we would not be where we are today.



“Instead of using wisdom in matters we can nip in the bud, we chose to threaten war that we were not prepared for.

“People, in the name of struggle, even in the matters we can nip in the bud and caution ourselves internally, rush to the media and threaten war and allow the enemies to fortify themselves for it, and when the war comes, we no longer speak.



”People speak carelessly in an attempt to put an ethnic group into an avoidable war. For those who threatened fire and brimstone, the war came, but I didn’t hear their voices anymore.

“We must be wise in prosecuting the struggles of the Niger Delta.

“If this was how our leaders went about their struggle, I am not sure anybody would have respected the Ijaw nation.



“Most of those making unguarded statements are people we clap for without cautioning them.

“There is no war between Ijaw and Ikwerre and any other ethnic group. If the Ikwerre ethnic group had responded to our unguarded statements, there would be war already in Rivers.



”Sometimes wisdom is stronger than the arms we think we have gathered. If we had solved this problem internally as we advised earlier, we wouldn’t have gotten to this embarrassing moment of a state of emergency.

“I expected missiles to flow when this state of emergency was declared, but those who threatened the war never said anything anymore”.