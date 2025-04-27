Wike, Bode George, some PDP governors plotting for Tinubu’s 2nd term – Eze

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT.

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples’ Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has suggested that the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike; Chief Bode George; and some PDP governors may be working behind the scenes to influence President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

In a statement released to newsmen in Port-Harcourt on Sunday, Eze, the former spokesperson of the defunct nPDP, pointed to recent statements by Wike, Bode George, and the PDP governors, which he believes may indicate support for Tinubu’s re-election despite the challenges Nigerians are facing under the current APC administration.

Eze also noted that if Atiku Abubakar had chosen Wike as his vice-presidential candidate in 2023, Wike would have worked towards securing Atiku’s election as president. He added, “For Atiku to have listened to me and many other patriotic Nigerians in rejecting Wike as his vice president, he has done a great relief both to his life and that of Nigerians.”

Rather than focusing on forming a coalition, Eze emphasized that the Tinubu administration should prioritize effective governance that will directly benefit Nigerians and improve the economy, rather than focusing solely on the 2027 elections.

In response to Chief Bode George’s comments that the PDP would be “finally buried” if Atiku secures the party’s presidential nomination, Eze suggested that Nigerians should carefully consider George’s views. He questioned who in the PDP, besides Atiku, could mount a serious challenge to a well-coordinated figure like Tinubu.

Eze also pointed to challenges faced by the PDP and Labour Party in Lagos during the 2023 general elections and expressed concerns that George might attempt to influence the 2027 elections in a similar manner.

Regarding the PDP governors, Eze suggested that their goal may be to either prevent the party from presenting a viable presidential candidate in 2027, or to field a candidate who might struggle to gain significant support.

Eze stressed that opposition parties need to unite and form a strong platform to challenge the APC in 2027. He also supported Atiku’s assertion that a coalition is crucial to unseating President Bola Tinubu.

In response to the PDP Governors’ Forum, which distanced itself from the coalition proposal, Eze remarked, “The position of the PDP governors highlights systemic challenges in leadership. It is now clear that some of the PDP governors are prioritizing personal interests over addressing the impact of current administration policies on Nigerians.”

Eze concluded by challenging the PDP governors, asking, “If opposition parties and blocs do not unite, how can the APC be dislodged in 2027?” He urged the governors to reconsider their strategies.