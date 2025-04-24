Why we can’t enforce drug test on corps members – NYSC replies NDLEA

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has clarified its stance on the proposal for a certified drug integrity test for prospective Corps Members, stating that it cannot implement such a policy without official approval from the government.

This clarification follows a request by the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Marwa (Rtd).

In a statement issued on Thursday, the NYSC Acting Director, Caroline Embu, acknowledged the importance of tackling drug abuse but noted that the agency’s enabling Act does not currently provide the legal framework to carry out drug testing for Corps Members.

Embu further explained that the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, stressed that any such initiative would first need to be adopted as a formal government policy.

The matter was raised during General Nafiu’s courtesy visit to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja, where General Marwa outlined the agency’s ongoing efforts in drug rehabilitation.

General Marwa revealed that the NDLEA currently operates rehabilitation centres in 30 states, with plans underway to establish seven additional centres—ensuring comprehensive coverage across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Although the NYSC is currently unable to conduct drug testing, it reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the NDLEA.

Both agencies are in the process of drafting a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise their collaboration, which includes the deployment of Corps Members to support the NDLEA’s Counselling and Rehabilitation Centres.

This partnership highlights a shared commitment to addressing drug-related challenges in Nigeria, while actively involving young people in meaningful community service.

General Nafiu also praised General Marwa for his distinguished leadership as former Governor of Lagos State and for his ongoing contributions as head of the NDLEA.