Why Putin, Netanyahu may be absent as world leaders, millions bid Pope Francis farewell today

Late Pope Francis

By Henry Ojelu with agency report

Rome, April 26 — The world turns its eyes to Rome today as leaders from across the globe and millions of mourners prepare to bid farewell to Pope Francis, whose death on Monday at the age of 88 has left a profound void in the Catholic Church and beyond.

The funeral, which will commence at about 10 a.m. local time in St. Peter’s Square, is expected to draw an extraordinary mix of political power, religious devotion, and global attention.

Though Pope Francis requested a simple burial — with a plain wooden coffin and an unmarked tomb at Santa Maria Maggiore, his favorite church — the scale of the gathering reflects his vast influence.

—A Quiet Burial, A Loud Legacy

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, spent his papacy championing the poor, advocating for migrants, and calling for action on climate change.

His humility defined his leadership — and now, it defines his farewell. Rejecting the grandeur traditionally afforded to popes, he will be buried away from the usual tombs beneath St. Peter’s Basilica.

Despite the low-key nature of the rites, more than 170 foreign dignitaries are attending, including dozens of heads of state, royal family members, and religious figures.

Security is tight, and Vatican officials are coordinating what is likely to be one of the most diplomatically complex funerals in recent history.

A Global Crossroads

Among those in attendance is former U.S. President Donald Trump, who had a famously rocky relationship with the pope. Still, Trump calls him “a very good man” and orders flags flown at half-staff. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also present, following recent tensions with the Vatican over the pope’s call for negotiations in the ongoing war with Russia.

The two leaders, who clashed in a tense White House meeting in February, are set to share the same venue for the first time since. Though they are seated apart, Zelenskyy has requested a private meeting with Trump, a request that remains unconfirmed.

The United Kingdom is represented by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prince William. King Charles, in a statement, calls Pope Francis a “man of profound compassion.”

Other major leaders in attendance include France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil’s President Lula da Silva, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and India’s President Droupadi Murmu.

Absent, but Not Forgotten

Notably missing from the ceremony are Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, both currently under international arrest warrants related to war crimes. Their absence, though expected, underscores the political subtext woven into the solemn occasion.

A Pope for the People

Pope Francis’s reach extended well beyond the Church. In Brazil, the Philippines, and throughout Latin America, millions are watching the funeral live, many holding vigils or attending local masses in his honor.

From the slums of Buenos Aires to the corridors of the United Nations, his message of mercy and social justice struck a chord with believers and non-believers alike.

Today, as the world gathers in grief, it also honors a man who changed what it meant to be pope in the 21st century — and who leaves behind a legacy that will continue to shape faith, politics, and global conscience for years to come.