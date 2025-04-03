Why Independence Bridge will remain closed – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

…Attributes gridlock to lack of communication

…Visits site, urges calm

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has attributed the severe gridlock experienced on Wednesday to poor communication by relevant authorities.

Despite a directive from the Minister of Works, David Umahi, to suspend the closure of the Independence Bridge for rehabilitation, Sanwo-Olu has clarified that the repair work must continue due to safety concerns.

Speaking during an on-the-spot assessment of the bridge on Thursday, accompanied by members of his cabinet and senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Works, the governor appealed for public patience, assuring that adequate measures are being put in place to ease traffic congestion.

“Poor Communication Caused Gridlock”

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the hardship faced by commuters, stating that a lack of proper information contributed to the traffic chaos:

“Because of inadequate communication— and I take full responsibility— people were not adequately informed. Communication is key; it helps people plan alternative routes and make better decisions.”

He urged residents to adjust their commuting habits while repairs are ongoing: “If you don’t have urgent business on Victoria Island in the next two to three weeks, consider working from home, using telephone or Zoom meetings, and planning ahead.”

He added that more Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers will be deployed to manage traffic, working late into the night to ensure smoother movement.

Sanwo-Olu dismissed the Minister of Works’ directive to reopen the bridge, citing the danger of an imminent disaster if the repairs are not completed:

“With all due respect to the Minister, Senator Umahi, we are the ones on the ground. This bridge has had structural issues for over three years. If we attempt to reopen it now, without completing the repairs, it could collapse, leading to a major disaster.”

He pointed out that significant excavation work had already been done on the bridge, making an immediate reopening impossible: “A bridge is not a place where you can just pour sand and expect vehicles to pass over it. If it caves in and cars plunge into the water, the same government will be blamed.”

Sanwo-Olu assured Lagosians that the government is working hard to ease the traffic situation, but urged residents to be patient: “There is never a perfect time to fix a problem like this. Any time we do it, there will be discomfort. But let’s work together to get through it and come out stronger.”

The governor emphasized that while the situation is inconvenient, safety remains the top priority.