Why I quit Ondo PDP – Spokesperson, Peretei

—- Says party on its way to the morgue

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Publicity Secretary of the opposition People’s Democratic Party in Ondo State, Hon Kennedy Peretei, has resigned from the party.

Peretei accused the “leadership of the party of using the party to trade every election year.

This was contained in his resignation letter to his ward chairman, Arogbo Ward 1, Ese-Odo council area of the state, and made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

His resignation letter was entitled “I quit as the PDP in Ondo State leaves the intensive care unit for the morgue”.

He said in the letter that “I wish to inform you about my decision to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as those who claim to be at the leadership of the party have no intention to win any elections, now or in the future.

“It is difficult to work with people whose interests are only themselves and how they can use the party to trade every election year.

“I was privileged to serve as the State Financial Secretary of the PDP in its infancy (1999-2003) and served again as State Publicity Secretary, 2020 to date.

Peretei said that “I contributed my quota at every level. But the same people who have held the party hostage, making it impossible to win elections in the last three election cycles, have tightened their grip on a party that lay prostrate in the Intensive Care Unit.

“The PDP in Ondo State is now on its way to the morgue.

He concluded that “For those who depend on election funds and party patronage to run their families, I admonish them to seek second addresses, so that, they can live more meaningful lives than that of political bandits, Almajaris or just “Yes” men.