Why I left APC – SDP FCT Council boss aspirant

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — A renowned businessman and former All Progressives Congress, APC, youth leader, Dr. Simon Obinna , on Wednesday said that he dumped the party because Its policies and actions are causing hardship on low-income earner.

Dr. Obinna popularly known as MC Tagwaye, stated this when he declared his intention to contest the chairmanship position of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, under the platform of Social Democratic Party, SDP.

He lamented that the cost of living under the APC, had become unbearable and that it was heartbreaking for him to see communities suffer.

MC Tagwaye said over time, he realized that the ruling party had allegedly deviated from its original mission and was no longer prioritizing the welfare and progress of the Nigerian people.

He said: “Today (Wednesday), Nigeria faces unprecedented challenges. Our women and youth, especially in the grassroots, struggle to access basic necessities like food, affordable accommodation, and affordable healthcare.

“The cost of living has become unbearable, and it’s heartbreaking to see our communities suffer. As someone who has witnessed these struggles firsthand, I have decided to join the race for AMAC Chairman under the platform of the Social Democratic Party.

“My decision to run for office is not taken lightly. As a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I was deeply committed to the party’s ideals.

“However, over time, I came to realize that the party had deviated from its original mission and was no longer prioritizing the welfare and progress of the Nigerian people. Its policies and actions perpetuated hardship on low-income earners, and I could no longer continue to associate with a party that seemed to have lost sight of its founding principles.

“As a renowned entertainer, businessman, politician, and youth leader, I have always been passionate about serving my community and empowering the youth and women. My vision for AMAC is one of progress, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

“I aim to leverage my unique blend of skills and experience to drive positive change and ensure that our council becomes a model for effective governance in Nigeria.

“I plan to establish programs that will equip our youth with the skills and resources needed to succeed in today’s competitive world.”

He promised that if given the mandate, his administration would work towards establishing cottage industries that will create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the community.

“I’m driven by a profound conviction that I can catalyze transformative changes in AMAC by championing causes that uplift marginalized communities, advocating for policies that tackle pressing challenges in healthcare, education, affordable accommodation and infrastructure, and demonstrating unwavering commitment to honesty, transparency, and accountability.

“By doing so, I aim to not only fortify democratic institutions but also ensure that our government prioritizes the welfare and progress of AMAC citizens. My ultimate goal in joining this chairmanship race is to seize the opportunity to shape the trajectory of our nation and leave an indelible mark on the lives of AMAC residents, fostering a brighter future for generations to come.”

“I invite all citizens of AMAC to join me in this journey. Let us work together to build a brighter future for our community. I ask for your support, your vote, and your prayers. Together, we can make a difference,” he said.