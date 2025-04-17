Why children must be allowed to use their innate curious nature — Experts

By Adesina Wahab

Experts in tbe field of philosophy, who relate with children, have urged parents to allow their children develop and use their innate curious nature to ask questions and thereby develop critical thinking abilities.

This is just as they called on the government to let the National Policy on Education take cognizance of the need to develop creative thinking abilities in the young ones.

The experts are Dr Omolara Oshinowo and Dr Leo Igwe.

Oshinowo, who spoke on Descartes’ foundationalism as a model for doing philosophy with children, at a forum organised by the Critical Thinking Social Empowerment Foundation in conjunction with the Department of Philosophy, University of Lagos, UNILAG, said children are naturally inquisitive and they should not be shut down when they ask questions.

“Children must be allowed to use their innate curious nature. It will allow them to think outside the box. We should not box them inside the box. Creative thinking is problem-solving in nature. The National Policy on Education does not take into consideration the need for creative thinking in children and this must be redressed,” she said.

Also, Dr Leo Igwe, a member of the International Council of Philosophical Inquiry with Children and director of Critical Thinking Social Empowerment Foundation, emphasized why philosophy for children matters in Nigeria.

“Until recently, I dismissed the idea of a philosophy for or with children because such an endeavour seemed to be of no consequence. I was of the notion that children were too young, intellectually immature to engage in philosophical inquiry. I thought that philosophical endeavours were for adults, and ‘mature’ minds. My belief was that philosophy was too abstract, too dry for children to undertake, exercise, comprehend or relate to. I studied philosophy for my first and second degrees. Even as an 18-year-old, I struggled to understand philosophical arguments, dialogues and propositions. I had wondered: “Are children able to grapple with ultimate questions such as: why is there something rather than nothing? Why is there anything at all? Where do we come from? Where are we going? Does life have a purpose etc?

“So, the idea of doing philosophy with children never clicked, it never resonated with me. I regarded philosophy as a rigorous discipline not a child’s play. Again I read about Socrates who got into serious trouble as a result of his philosophical endeavours. He was found guilty of impiety and of corrupting the youths of his day.

“But not too long ago, I made a U-turn. I rediscovered doing philosophy with children. I noticed that philosophical thought had no age bracket, that the art of deep thinking and reflection was not only for adults. Philosophy starts with children. Every child embodies philosophical moments, and dispositions, the sentiments of curiosity, reflection, ratiocination, exploration and other accessories. I realised that children philosophized and engaged in reasoned thinking and inquiry.”

