Why Benin-Abuja flight was delayed mid-air – Air Peace

Air Peace

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has said its Benin to Abuja flight P47171 was delayed in the air on Friday due to turbulence resulting from adverse weather conditions.

The airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, said the delay happened during the aircraft’s descent into Abuja.

He also stated that despite the incident, the aircraft landed safely and passengers disembarked without any problem.

The statement reads: “We wish to address an incident involving Air Peace Flight P47171 from Benin to Abuja on April 25, 2025.

“During the aircraft’s descent into Abuja, the flight encountered turbulence as a result of adverse weather conditions, including thunderstorms. In line with global aviation safety standards, our crew activated appropriate safety protocols and held in a holding pattern until weather conditions improved. We are pleased to confirm that the aircraft landed safely and all passengers disembarked normally.”