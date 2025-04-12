When I vowed never to fall in love again – Patra Bright

…My ideal man must be dark, cute, tall, handsome caring

By Benjamin Njoku

Patra Bright, a rising Nollywood actress, has had her fair share of heartbreaks, but she’s not one to give up on love. She recalls her first major heartbreak in university, which left her vowing never to fall in love again. That has now become a recurring theme in her life. After every heartbreak, she would declare never to love again, only to find herself embracing love once more. Patra has found herself falling in love multiple times, despite her initial vows.

The actress is currently in love and hopes to stay that way. She describes herself as “a lover girl who loves love”, showcasing her optimistic outlook on romance.

Through her experiences, Patra has learned to navigate love and heartbreak, growing as a person in the process. For her, every lesson she learnt in love, she was better off for it. She prayed that some day, she would have this perfect love story. Talking about her ideal man, Patra said he must be dark, cute, tall and handsome. He must also know how to care for a woman.

Patra began her acting career in Ghana, where she lived for 10 years. She’s one of the rising actresses making waves in the movie industry today.

The actress, who hails from Ikewerre in Rivers State sets boundaries in her acting roles, citing aggressive kissing, touching, or exposing her body as her limit. Recounting her journey into Nollywood, Patra said she delved into acting by accident. She said her father initially disapproved of her acting career due to concerns about sexual harassment in the industry. But she had to convince him to allow her to pursue her acting career. And today, her father is proud of her achievements in the industry.