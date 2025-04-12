When celebrities, investors, others graced unveiling of FixAll Africa

By Ayo Onikoyi

It was a gathering of top Nollywood stars, business leaders, tech enthusiasts, and investors drawn from various sectors of the economy, as they witnessed the grand unveiling of a groundbreaking initiative — FixAll Africa, a digital innovation designed to revolutionize the way Nigerians access artisans and essential services across the continent.

The glamorous event, which held at the prestigious Lagos Marriot Hotel, marked a significant leap in the Nigerian tech space, as it showcased how digital technology could bridge the long-standing gap between skilled artisans and consumers in real-time.

Founded by the visionary actor and serial entrepreneur, Akinola Samson, in collaboration with a team of industry professionals, FixAll Africa is an all-in-one digital platform that provides 24-hour on-demand access to verified artisans ranging from mechanics, electricians, tailors, plumbers, interior decorators, to hairdressers, dry cleaners and more.

The evening’s proceedings were steered by the charismatic Nollywood actor Jide Awobona, whose humor and charm kept the guests engaged. The unveiling ceremony attracted some of the brightest stars in the entertainment industry, including Funmi Awelewa, Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun-Johnson, Allwell Ademola, Hadiza Bakare, and media executive Dami Adenuga, among others.

The red carpet buzzed with excitement as celebrities, influencers, and tech industry players shared their expectations about the potential of FixAll Africa. Many hailed the initiative as timely, especially in light of the growing need for efficient, secure, and verified service delivery in urban and rural communities.

Speaking at the event, co-founder Akinola Samson expressed his deep passion for leveraging technology to create real solutions for everyday challenges. “FixAll Africa is more than an app — it is a digital bridge,” he said, “one that directly connects customers with certified artisans at the tap of a button. We are creating a marketplace built on trust, speed, and convenience.”

According to Samson, the platform currently boasts over 2,200 certified artisans spanning across Nigeria, with expansion plans underway to scale operations to other African countries. He further explained that the platform has been meticulously designed to prioritize user experience, accountability, and satisfaction.

“Our process ensures that customers have the power to review services before payment is released. There’s a 24-hour window during which clients can request fixes if they are not satisfied with a job. This gives the artisans a reason to be at their best and protects the interest of our users,” he emphasized.

Security and trust remain top priorities for the founders. Samson highlighted that every artisan on the platform undergoes a rigorous verification process, and their data is securely stored in the app’s backend to ensure traceability and safety in service delivery.

Popular Nollywood actress Funmi Awelewa commended the innovation, describing it as a “timely lifesaver” for busy professionals. “I know what it feels like to be stranded because you can’t find a reliable artisan. With FixAll Africa, that problem is solved. It’s smart, it’s safe, and it’s seamless,” she said, praising Akinola’s foresight and entrepreneurial spirit.

On his part, actor Adeniyi Johnson encouraged Nigerians to embrace the new digital culture that FixAll Africa represents. “This is how we move forward as a nation — using technology to simplify life.

This app will change how we see service delivery in Nigeria. I’ve tried it, and I must say, I’m really impressed,” he remarked.

Industry stakeholders and tech investors present at the launch also took turns to commend the platform, expressing interest in possible partnerships and collaborations.

Several guests noted that FixAll Africa had the potential to not only formalize the informal sector but also create jobs, reduce unemployment, and boost the Nigerian economy.

With its user-friendly interface, the app allows customers to filter artisans by rating, location, and availability. It also features real-time tracking, service history logs, and a review system that ensures transparency and trust between clients and service providers.

The event ended on a high note with a live demo of the app, giving guests an immersive feel of its functionalities.

Guests were treated to a fusion of music, fine dining, networking, and tech exhibitions, making the night both fun and futuristic.

As FixAll Africa officially opens its digital doors to the public, the founders reaffirmed their mission to continuously improve service delivery through innovative features, strong customer support, and strategic collaborations that would keep them at the forefront of Africa’s digital transformation.