WhatsApp to cut off millions of Nigerians using older phones

By Juliet Umeh

Millions of users in Nigeria and around the world may soon lose access to WhatsApp as the platform phases out support for older devices.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has announced that starting May 5, 2025, the app will no longer function on certain outdated smartphones that do not meet the latest security and performance standards. This change will affect both individual users and small businesses relying on WhatsApp Business.

According to Meta, the move is part of its ongoing commitment to data security, app stability, and the evolving requirements of modern operating systems. The company stated:

“As technology advances, phasing out support for older hardware is necessary to maintain app functionality and security.”

WhatsApp will no longer work on iPhones running iOS versions below 15.1. Affected models include:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

These devices cannot upgrade beyond iOS 12.5.7 and will therefore be incompatible.

This follows WhatsApp’s earlier move to end support for Android 4.4 (KitKat) as of January 1, 2025. Affected Android models include:

Samsung: Galaxy S3, Note 2, Ace 3, S4 Mini

Motorola: Moto G (1st Gen), Moto E (2014), Razr HD

HTC: One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601

LG: Optimus G, L90

Nexus 4

Sony: Xperia Z, SP, T, V

To continue using WhatsApp, users are advised to upgrade to devices running at least iOS 15.1 or Android 5.0 (Lollipop). Additionally, Meta recommends backing up chat histories before switching to a new device to avoid losing important data.