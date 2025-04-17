WhatsApp to cut off millions of Nigerians using old phones

By Juliet Umeh

Millions of old telephone users in Nigeria and across the world may soon find themselves cut off from the WhatsApp platform.

This is because the parent company of WhatsApp, Meta, has announced that from May 5, 2025, the app will stop functioning on several outdated devices that can no longer meet the app’s latest security and performance standards.

This move impacts both personal users and small businesses relying on WhatsApp Business.

According to Meta, the update is part of its commitment to data security, app stability and the evolving needs of modern operating systems.

The tech giant said: “As technology advances, phasing out support for older hardware is necessary to maintain app functionality and security.”

iPhone models affected include those running below ios 15.1, such as iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, as they cannot upgrade beyond ios 12.5.7.

Devices already impacted include Samsung Galaxy S3, Note 2, Ace 3, and S4 Mini; Motorola Moto G (1st Gen); Moto E (2014), Razr HD; HTC One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601 LG Optimus G, L90 Nexus 4, Sony Xperia Z, SP, T, and V.

Meta said they would not be able to access the WhatsApp platform from the May 5 date.

The announcement followed WhatsApp’s earlier decision to end support for Android KitKat (4.4) on January 1, 2025.

Meta has advised users to upgrade to newer devices running at least iOS 15.1 or Android 5.0 (Lollipop) to continue accessing WhatsApp services.

It also said that backing up one’s chat history before making a switch was also strongly recommended.