What democracy means to me: A simple take on a serious question, by Usman Sarki

“A sentiment asserts its claim by its force, persistence and universality“- Joseph Conrad

My younger readers might find this

piece of interest in their attempts at understanding what democracy means. If democracy is a sentiment, it can assert itself by the force of practice and persistence that can be felt from its universality and common utility in the greater family of mankind. Democracy’s common attributes transcend historical boundaries and cultural peculiarities while encompassing universal approaches to the enoblement of individuals in a representative system of government. To my mind, democracy is not just a “one man, one vote” system, or a “government of the people, by the people, for the people” only.

It is not even the freedom to elect your representatives. It is a combination of all these, plus more. It means a system of governance that caters best to the majority of the people of a country, conducted through consensus of opinion and by the will of the people. It means a representative system in which the majority can have its way but also the minority can have its say on any issue of public interest or significance. It means a system where class distinctions do not make or guide the government but where the entire state structure is attuned to the needs of the generality of the people and not to any particular class or segment of the society.

It means a system of government that includes everyone and no one is left out or left behind. It means a system where there is no ruling class but a class of people elected from among the people themselves from all backgrounds representing all shades of opinion. It means having a military, a police force, security services and other agencies of the state that are composed of men and women of various backgrounds and from no particular class but are accountable to the people only.

It means having services and amenities available to each and every member of the society regardless of age, sex, status, wealth, religion or ethnic background. It means equal opportunity for everyone in having a reasonable standard of living. It means not being unemployed for life or living in abject poverty while others get rich and prosperous. It means having a government that protects both the rich, the not-so-rich and the poor in the enjoyment of their possessions and fortunes no matter how much or how meagre.

It means living in a decent and clean environment. It means having a house or a home for your family. It means not going hungry at night and jobless in the day time. It means having access to good education for your children and a prospect of good life for yourself. It means living in safety and reasonable comfort and not being afraid or fearful most of your life. It means safety and security for you and your family, and for your property no matter how much or how little. It means the freedom to hold an opinion and express it on any matter that you deem is of importance or of interest to you. It means the right to assemble and intermingle with your fellow men and women, and exchange felicitous moments together without let or hinderance. It means going to wherever you want to go without anyone stopping you or placing obstacles in your path.

It means doing whatever you want to do so long as this is not injurious to your fellow citizens or to your country and the state. It means going to bed peacefully at night and waking up the next morning safely. It means owning your property and disposing of it the way you wish and deem fit. It means inheriting and bequeathing property from and to your dear ones or benefactors and beneficiaries. It means the freedom to pursue happiness and enjoy whatever that attracts your interests legitimately and judiciously. It means practising your religion without any interference or hinderance from the state, the authorities or anyone. It means living in a healthy environment and having access to good healthcare for you and your family. It means practising your profession or pursuing your calling in life without being supervised or dictated to, by the state or the authorities.

It means getting married, having children and raising them in accordance with your traditions, customs, beliefs and conventions so long as these are not in contravention of nationally or globally accepted practices and norms. It means availing yourself of whatever gives you happiness, pleasure and comfort, without having to seek approval or acceptance from anybody as long as your pursuits are not injurious to the collective well-being of the community or the state or against commonly approved morality and conventions. It means having an opportunity to freely and consciously contribute to the development and progress of your community by expressing your opinion on how it should be governed and by whom. It means having the latitude to accept or reject whatever is put forward as a policy or a programme for your community or in the arrangement of the affairs of your country.

It means having the freedom under the law to say “yes” and “no” to any decision or policy to be rolled out by those that you have put in the position of power, to administer the laws and conduct the affairs of your government. It means having the right to make informed choices without being dictated to by the state, the government or your elected leaders under any circumstances. It means having the freedom to think and proclaim your thoughts aloud in the open without being deemed a violator of the law. It means reading whatever you wish to know or to write whatever you wish to express freely so long as it is not inimical to the peace and security of others. It means having the same rights and equal status before the law as the richest, the mightiest and the most powerful persons in the land, and not suffer any distinctions or discriminations in the dispensation of justice on account of your position or status.

It means doing whatever you think is right and proper and good to you, your community and your country, without necessarily causing harm and discomfort to others around you. It means knowing how to live in peace and letting others also to live the way they want. It means having the right to enjoy the fruits of citizenship to the fullest without any diminution of your rights and privileges unless they infringe on the safety of the state and the rights of other citizens.

It means being just yourself, how you want to live and expire in this world in freedom and dignity and not in perpetual want or fear. It means having the same opportunity and right as others in your society to contribute to the development, progress, peace and security of your community and your country as a duly recognised bona fide citizen.

Lastly but not the least, democracy in the Nigerian context means the translation of the provisions of chapters two and four of the 1999 Constitution into practice for your benefit and your dignified existence. Ultimately, democracy means appreciating the fact that “all political truths are based on the principles that man was born free and that social and political rights are crucial to all human progress”, as rightly asserted by Mr. John Buchan!