National Judicial Council

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The National Judicial Council, NJC, has distanced itself from Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu’s appointment as the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State.

The Council, in a statement on Friday, said its attention was drawn to the news that Governor Hope Uzodinma had appointed Justice Nzeukwu, the fourth in the hierarchy of Judges, as the state’s CJ.

Justice Uzodinma based his action on a recent disciplinary action taken against the erstwhile CJ of the state by the legal body.

In the statement that was signed by its Deputy Director (Information), Kemi Ogedengbe, the NJC admitted that Governor Uzodinma earlier wrote a letter requesting its approval to appoint Justice Nzeukwu as the Acting CJ of the state, notwithstanding his position as the fourth in the line of seniority.

“The Governor, in his said correspondence to the Council, gave reasons why, in his view, the three most senior.

Judges are not appointable.

“The Council is informing the public that the said letter is yet to be considered, as deliberation on the request is

Slated for the next Council meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 29th and 30th April 2025.

“The Council is, therefore, by this Press Release, informing the public that The Governor’s request is yet to be considered by the Council.

“The Council has not given approval to the Governor for the appointment of the Acting Chief Judge.

“The Council is not a party to the process of the purported appointment of Hon. Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu as the Acting Chief Judge,” the statement further read.

Vanguard News