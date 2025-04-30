We’re transforming military beyond fighting force to national economic drivers – Information Minister

Minister Idris

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says the Nigerian Military is being transformed from just a fighting force into a self-sustaining powerhouse with strong footprints in manufacturing, banking, real estate, construction and aviation thereby ensuring lasting operational strength and welfare for personnel, both in service and in retirement.

Idris stated this in Guzape District of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Wednesday when he commissioned the Defence Holdings Company Limited and its subsidiaries.

He said Nigerians have come to appreciate the military not just as the protectors of the nation’s sovereignty, but also as a reservoir of highly skilled professionals including engineers, accountants, lawyers, doctors, economists, nurses, and more, who contribute meaningfully to national development beyond the battlefield.

The Minister further noted that members of the Armed Forces have become effective communicators, mastering the use of soft power and excelling in public relations-driven non-kinetic strategies aimed at winning the hearts and minds of Nigerians.

“Distinguished Guests, we must recognize the value of the Nigerian Military not only as protectors of our national sovereignty, but also as highly skilled engineers, accountants, lawyers, doctors, economists, nurses, etc., and indeed as effective communicators who have mastered the art of soft power and are playing hard in the field of public relations-driven non-kinetic approaches to winning the hearts and minds of Nigerians,” he said.

The Minister stated that President Tinubu’s vision is to reposition the Nigerian Military as a strategic asset in nation-building that not only safeguards national sovereignty but also plays a vital role in securing the country’s borders against destabilizing forces.

“While I am always delighted to attend events associated with the Nigerian Military, however, this particular commissioning of the Defence Holdings Company Limited and its subsidiaries holds even a more significant value as a big step to aggregating the assets of the Nigerian Military industry in a way that conforms with established practices.

“I want to therefore commend the efforts of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa for his untiring efforts in repositioning the Nigerian Military at a time of great challenges, and for recognizing the need to pool the economic and human resources of the Military for the betterment of the country and the officers and men of the Nigerian Military,” he said.

The Minister of Information also used the occasion to urge the media to uphold national interest by demonstrating responsibility and professionalism, particularly by shunning fake news, misinformation, and disinformation in the course of their duties.

“The best way the media can support our Military is to embrace media and information literacy, which is the surest way to responsible journalism practice,” he said.