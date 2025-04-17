We’re tired of mass burials — Christian youths decry killings in Benue, Plateau

By Chioma Okoye

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum has expressed deep concern over the persistent killings in Benue and Plateau states, lamenting the alarming rise in mass burials resulting from continued attacks by armed groups.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the group’s convener, James Paul Adama, described the violence in the North Central region as a “national tragedy” and warned that the continued loss of innocent lives threatens Nigeria’s unity and stability.

“We are tired of mass burials. We are tired of digging graves for our people week after week,” Adama said. “This human carnage must stop, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice without further delay.”

Adama criticized what he described as the slow response from the government to the deteriorating security situation in the region and urged security agencies to intensify efforts to protect vulnerable communities.

While commending the bravery of security personnel operating in affected areas, the forum emphasized the urgent need for decisive federal action to restore peace and ensure the safety of citizens.

“This is not just about Benue and Plateau. It’s about the future of our nation. Every Nigerian deserves to live in peace and dignity,” Adama added.

The group also called on faith-based organizations, civil society groups, and international human rights bodies to speak out and take action against what it described as the “ongoing carnage” in parts of Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

As the death toll continues to mount, the forum urged the federal government to prioritize humanitarian relief and the reconstruction of devastated communities.