We’re still hoping to access N5bn fund with BoI after 8 yrs – MAN

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- AFTER eight years, the Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, Tuesday, expressed sadness of not accessing the N5 billion on funding support for artisanal and small-scale miners at the Bank of Industry, BoI, as they are yet to receive interventions from the Tinubu-led administration.

The National President, MAN, ‘Dele Ayanleke, revealed this in an interview with Vanguard, where Ayanleke asserted that the miners under MAN have been courageously fending for themselves to ensure the sector makes progress amid the challenges they are contending with.

He said: “Even the one that was installed in President Buhari’s regime, we don’t know what happened about it. We are not hearing anything about that money. The $5 billion federal government intervention to assist small-scale mining operators.

“So, we have cried enough about that. We don’t want to go back to that issue again, and even recently, the Minister (Alake) made an announcement that the Bank of Industry should return the money back to the government. It is not our duty to pursue, the mine does not belong to us, unless we look at it from an engineer’s point of view, and any Nigerian money belongs to all Nigerians.

“So, we don’t have the legal weapon for us to pursue that kind of money. You can only make advocacy, which we have been doing. So, we have done it enough, as far as that fund is concerned.

“So, since then up to now, I am not aware of any intervention, whether social or economic or financial intervention, to upscale the operations of the small-scale and external miners in the country.”

The miners’ boss also expressed concern over the upward review of fees saying that the decision is hurting the sector as most operators are now out of business.

“Instead of that, what we experienced recently is this upward review of fees, which has already sent a lot of indigenous operators out of business.”

He also decried the exclusion of operators in the sector when it comes to policy dialogues and decisions, “Our major challenge is that, number one, we want more involvement in all this policy dialogue and issues around policy reforms because whatever we say to the press does not count much until we are involved.

“Nigeria is a democracy, and we think that whatever is happening, all the stakeholders should have a say in it. In the same way that we sent representatives to the National Assembly, we elected all the other national officers.

“They are popular choices. So I also want policies as well to have that kind of conversation, that kind of leverage, in terms of getting stakeholders involved in policy reforms, policy formulation, even policy implementation. Once that is done, we all contribute our ideas, and whatever happens, whatever comes out of such collaborations, everybody will defend it and make sure that it works. It will go a long way to make sure that we jointly look at problems and we jointly offer solutions to them.”