We’re senior citizens, not senior miscreants — Lagos pensioners appeal to Sanwo-Olu over unpaid benefits

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

…Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Improved Welfare – LASPEC DG Obilana

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Lagos chapter, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Lagos State Government, urging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to address long-standing grievances related to their welfare or risk mass protests.

At a press conference held on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, the union, representing retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), expressed deep frustration over the non-payment of several entitlements. Their demands include the immediate implementation of the ₦32,000 pension consequential adjustment, effective July 2024, and the payment of 57 months’ arrears from the 2019 adjustment.

Chairman of the Lagos chapter, Rev. Oluremi Johnson, lamented repeated failed attempts to meet with key government officials.

“We have written letters, made calls, and tried to see the Head of Service and LASPEC DG, all to no avail,” Johnson said. “It is because we don’t want to embarrass the governor. At first, he was very friendly. We even packaged a gift for him in 2022, but since then, he has avoided us.”

The pensioners are also demanding the implementation of the 20% five-yearly pension increase from January 2024 and the inclusion of all retirees in state parastatals on the ORACLE payroll platform.

Rev. Dr. Titus Gregory Aderemi, Vice Chairman of the union, painted a dire picture of the pensioners’ plight.

“They have messed the old people up. We are suffering,” he said. “Some of us receive as low as ₦5,000 monthly. After the subsidy removal, the cost of living skyrocketed, and we are still stuck with peanuts.”

He criticized the government’s priorities and lack of engagement, saying, “The concern of pensioners is clearly not their business. We are not on their radar.”

“We are senior citizens, and we don’t want to become senior miscreants,” Aderemi added, appealing directly to the governor for empathy and urgent intervention.

The union warned that failure to address their concerns within the stipulated 14-day period would lead to further actions to ensure their voices are heard.

In response, the Director-General of the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Babalola Obilana, assured pensioners that the Sanwo-Olu-led administration remains committed to their welfare.

Obilana acknowledged the concerns raised but emphasized the government’s proactive steps, including the approval of a pension review effective January 2025. The review includes a 28% increase for pensioners who retired on Grade Level 17 and a 20% increase for others.

“The Lagos State Government implemented this adjustment in March 2025, even before the Federal Government released its official circular on April 3, 2025,” he said.

Obilana also highlighted previous welfare efforts, such as the ₦25,000 wage supplement paid to all pensioners between December 2023 and February 2024.

On allegations of being inaccessible, Obilana insisted the governor operates an open-door policy.

“If there have been administrative delays in scheduling meetings, they were not deliberate,” he said. “LASPEC is always available to engage and provide clarification as needed.”

He reaffirmed that the welfare of pensioners remains a top priority for the Lagos State Government.

“The government remains committed to ensuring that pensioners continue to receive the respect, attention, and support they deserve,” Obilana concluded.