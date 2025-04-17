We’re positioning Akwa Ibom for growth beyond oil — Governor Eno

Eno

…As Akpabio Assures APC Support for Eno in 2027

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to positioning the state for economic growth beyond oil through strategic investments in tourism and human capital development.

The governor made this known on Thursday in Uyo while delivering a public lecture at the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) titled “Leading Economic Development in Sub-Nationals of the Nigerian Federation: The ARISE Agenda.”

Eno disclosed that his administration has significantly reduced government wastage and is focused on expanding the state’s revenue base through the digitalization of government operations.

“Soon, we will launch AKWAGIS, a digital platform for collecting ground rent currently estimated at N16 billion. This platform will also enable us to issue Certificates of Occupancy seamlessly, which will help attract businesses to our state,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of tourism in his administration’s economic diversification drive, Eno described the sector as the “new black gold.”

“We are investing heavily in tourism — from agricultural tourism through our Ibom Model Farm, to medical tourism with our proposed Ibom International Medical Centre, a 200-bed hospital housing 24 departments under one roof. This facility, once completed, will compare with top-tier hospitals anywhere in the world,” he added.

He also reiterated the state’s commitment to the growth of Ibom Air, noting that work is ongoing at the Aviation Village as part of broader investments in the aviation ecosystem.

Other key projects mentioned include the ARISE Resort, set to be commissioned in the first half of the year, the International Conference Centre, and the Ibom Tropicana Hotel, all of which he said will establish Akwa Ibom as the tourism hub of Nigeria and generate billions in revenue.

“We are deliberately laying the foundation for sustainable development beyond oil. Strategic investment in tourism and human capital development is the way forward,” Eno said.

The governor also emphasized the need for sub-national governments to embrace fiscal discipline and revenue diversification to ensure sustainable economic growth.

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Saviour Enyiekere, Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), praised Governor Eno for aligning with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government.

Akpabio also assured Governor Eno of the support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State toward securing a second term in 2027.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of the Occasion, Prof. Akpan Ekpo, the Vice Chancellor of UNIUYO, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, and the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Christopher Ekong, commended Governor Eno for honoring the university’s invitation and sharing his development vision through the public lecture.