Wema marks 80th anniversary, vows to bridge financial services access gaps

Wema Bank is set to celebrate its 80th anniversary on May 2, 2025.

The anniversary event, scheduled to take place in Lagos, promises to be a star-studded and exclusive corporate celebration, convening generations of Nigerians for a night of reflection, merriment, and grandeur.

Founded on May 2, 1945, as Agbonmagbe Bank Limited by late Chief Matthew Adekoya Okupe and two others, the bank was established to bridge the gap in access to financial services for indigenous Nigerians during the colonial era.

In a statement by the bank, over the years, Wema Bank has built a legacy of impact, empowering Nigerians with quality financial services tailored to their needs.

It noted that the bank has continued to innovate and adapt, spearheading the future of banking and supporting Nigeria’s FinTech industry, adding that Wema Bank’s formidable legacy is proof that Nigerian businesses have the capacity to last, transcend time, and innovate to remain valuable to customers, stakeholders, and the nation.

The bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Moruf Oseni, expressed the bank’s commitment to delivering optimum value to every stakeholder beyond the anniversary celebration.

According to him, Wema Bank’s founding principle of empowerment and its creed to “be with you all the way” speaks to resilience, timelessness, and perpetuity.

Oseni said: “At Wema Bank, we have our creed, which is to be with you all the way. Anything that has the creed to be with you all the way simply means it is something that is built to last. Wema Bank rose against all odds in colonial Nigeria to cater to indigenous Nigerians and succeeded.

“Today, we are not just Nigeria’s oldest indigenous bank but also Nigeria’s leading innovative bank, a testament to how committed we are to reinventing and adapting to provide value. On this, we will never relent.

“To everyone who has contributed to Wema Bank’s success story, from the founders to alumni, employees of Wema today—the Wema Knights, principal and cardinal investors, partners, customers and every other stakeholder; I say a heartfelt thank you, on behalf of Wema Bank. I wish us all a very happy Wema at 80 celebration.”