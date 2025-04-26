We ‘re committed to deepening SMEs access to financial solutions – Aig-Imoukhuede

By Olayinka Ajayi

The managing director/CEO of Fiducia, a digital supply chain finance platform, Mr. Imohimi Aig-Imoukhuede, has disclosed plans to deepen financial inclusion by targeting high-impact sectors, particularly medium entrepreneurs and SMEs, with scalable digital finance solutions.

Speaking during the company’s South-South edition of its Factoring Forum in Port Harcourt, themed ‘Unlocking Growth: The Power of Factoring for Business Expansion,’ Aig-Imoukhuede said the event reaffirms the company’s mission to close the financing gap for African businesses.

He said, “Fiducia was built to simplify and democratize access to working capital for SMEs. By digitizing the factoring process, we’re improving efficiency, unlocking capital, and building resilience across value chains.

“Our platform enables vendors and suppliers to get faster access to cash by trading their receivables with financiers, while offering corporate buyers enhanced liquidity, better supplier relationships, and competitive rates.

With lending restrictions tightening and invoice payment delays hampering growth, the forum showcased how factoring provides an agile, transparent, and scalable solution for SMEs in Nigeria.

On her part, Group Head, CBG South-South at Access Bank, Evi Ufuoma Kanu, stressing the relevance of the platform to regional economic development, saying, “The platform is not only timely but strategic. It opens up real opportunities for SMEs working with large corporations to scale faster through easier access to finance.

“Everything said here is the future, as fintech is innovative and making waves, signalling the potential of digital finance.”

The event brought together financial experts, corporate leaders, and SMEs to explore how supply chain finance (SCF) can unlock liquidity and fuel business growth—particularly in the oil and gas value chain.

“The Port Harcourt edition is part of Fiducia’s nationwide effort to deepen financial inclusion by targeting high-impact sectors with scalable digital finance solutions,” she added.