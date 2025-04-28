We must resist Tinubu’s one-party state agenda — Akinnola, Odinkalu, Jinadu, others

…Accuse President of dismantling democratic foundations

By Dapo Akinrefon

LEADING civil society activists in Nigeria yesterday expressed concerns over what they described as a calculated and systematic effort by the present administration to dismantle democratic foundations and reduce Nigeria to a one-party state.

The activists, who vowed to resist the move, said that a democracy without opposition is not a democracy.

They also expressed worry over the weaponisation of state institutions for partisan gain, saying it undermines the “integrity of our democracy.”

A statement titled ‘Defending democracy: A call to resist a one-party state in Nigeria’, was signed by Richard Akinnola, Abdul Mahmud, Dr Sam Amadi, Auwa Ibrahim Musa (Rasfajani), Nnimmo Bassey, Adeola Soetan, Uche Onyeagucha, Uzodinma Uwaogbe, Mma Odi, Osa Director, Prof Adele Jinadu, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Abubakar Siddique, Mohammed, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, ` Tola Adeniyi, Dr Jibrin Ibrahim and Olufemi Adegbulugbe.

The statement reads: “Fellow Nigerians, friends of democracy, we, the undersigned democrats, raise our voices in alarm and solidarity at this critical hour in the life of our nation. Nigeria’s democracy—hard-won through decades of struggle, sacrifice, and steadfast resistance against authoritarian rule—is under grave threat.

“We are witnessing, with increasing dismay, a calculated and systematic effort by the administration of President Bola Tinubu to dismantle the democratic foundations of our republic and reduce Nigeria to a one-party state.

“Under this administration, political pluralism is being eroded not by persuasion or performance, but by bribery, blackmail, and coercion. Serving and former governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, and key opposition figures are decamping en masse to the ruling party, not out of conviction, but out of fear and pressure. The pattern is disturbingly clear: an invitation by the EFCC for questioning on financial impropriety is swiftly followed by political capitulation. This weaponization of state institutions for partisan gain corrodes public trust and undermines the integrity of our democracy.

“We must say it clearly: a democracy without opposition is not a democracy. The presence of multiple, vibrant parties is not a luxury—it is the lifeblood of any democratic system. It provides citizens with real choices, ensures accountability, encourages debate, and fosters innovation in governance.

“The drift toward a one-party state is a betrayal of the ideals that many of us—and indeed President Tinubu himself—fought for during the darkest days of military dictatorship. It is not what we envisioned when we stood in the streets demanding civil rule. It is not what the Constitution guarantees. And it is not what Nigeria’s future demands.

“The implications of this creeping authoritarianism are dire: We risk returning to a culture of impunity, where the absence of opposition breeds arrogance and unaccountable governance.

“We jeopardize the federal character of our democracy by suffocating the diversity of voices and interests that make up our republic.

“We stifle the political space for young Nigerians to organize, question, and contribute to the national discourse. This must stop.

“We call on Mr President to remember the democratic path that brought him to power, to respect the multi-party architecture of our republic, and to end the persecution and intimidation of opposition leaders. The strength of a democracy lies not in the dominance of one party, but in the ability of many to coexist, compete, and cooperate for the good of all.

“We urge the Nigerian people, civil society, the media, and the international community to stand vigilant and speak out. History will not be kind to silence in the face of this unfolding danger.

“We did not fight to end military dictatorship only to enthrone civilian authoritarianism. We must rise now to defend democracy, or risk losing it forever.”