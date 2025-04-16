We must re claim classroom child centered education system – Abiodun-Lisk

A classroom

By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to improve educational quality for young people, Oluwatosin Abiodun-Lisk has commenced moves to bring about reforms in classroom children centered education.

In a statement, Abiodun-Lisk said that in a nation where educational reform often struggles to move from policy to practice, to refocus the classroom centered education cannot be overemphasized.



Abiodun-Lisk is quietly but powerfully rewriting the story in this regards

She explained that the need to deploy Why Non-Stimulating Social Activities back to the classroom cannot be overemphasized for today’s children.



Abiodun-Lisk, an internationally published academic researcher with a focus on education systems and learner engagement also said that PlannedPath Educational Consults are opening a weekend reading club in Omole Phase 2 area of Lagos, for children between the ages of 6 and 9.



This initiative according to her, encourages deep reading, imagination, and conversation—offering a slower-paced, socially enriching alternative to screen-based activities.



She said: “As concerns grow around screen time, overstimulation, and childhood anxiety, more educators and parents are revisiting the value of non-stimulating social experiences for children. Activities like book clubs, nature walks, journaling, yoga and group storytelling offer spaces where young minds can slow down, reflect, and grow—without the constant buzz of digital media.



“While not every child will take naturally to reading, advocates of initiatives like this say it’s less about raising readers alone and more about offering a quiet space for curiosity, self-expression, and connection—skills often underdeveloped in fast-paced digital environments.



“As conversations around childhood wellbeing continue, such efforts reflect a growing awareness of the importance of balance: rest for the body, nourishment for the mind, and room for children to simply be—without noise.”



A trained accountant turned educator, Abiodun-Lisk has emerged as one of Nigeria’s boldest voices in education innovation. Her personal journey—from a scholarship beneficiary to a nationally recognized education leader—is a testament to the transformative power of opportunity.



A graduate of the University of Lagos, she made a deliberate pivot from numbers to nurturing minds. Over the past decade, her work has spanned corporate training, educational consulting, and public advocacy. Her influence is visible in both policy and practice—especially in initiatives that prioritize student wellbeing and tech-integrated learning.



She’s worked with national initiatives like Teach for Nigeria, facilitated child protection programs with the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), and led professional development sessions for educators across sectors.



But her latest project might be her most personal yet. On May 3, 2025, PlannedPath will officially launch the PPC Book Club, a literacy and life skills hub for children aged 6 to 9, based in Omole Phase 2, Lagos Mainland.



“In a world of sensory overload, we want to give children the joy of slowing down, connecting with stories, and finding their voices,” Abiodun-Lisk said.



The club is a direct response to an emerging challenge in today’s learning environment: how to balance technology with meaningful, human-centered learning. For many parents, it offers a much-needed solution.



Abiodun-Lisk’s work shines a light on what’s possible when vision meets action. In a time of uncertainty and underfunded reforms, she offers both clarity and hope—one student, one story, one solution at a time.