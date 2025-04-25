We ‘ll not tolerate economic sabotage in Ogun, says Customs boss, Otunla

L-R: The former Controller, Ogun 1 Area Command, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu handing over the mantle of leadership to the new Controller, Comptroller Godwin Otunla at the Command’s headquarters, in Idiroko, Ogun State.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The new Customs Area Controller for Ogun 1 Area Command, Idiroko, Ogun State, Comptroller Godwin Otunla has promised that he will not tolerate any form of economic sabotage within the command.

He promised to deploy all lawful means to combat smuggling and enforce compliance with trade laws, to discourage all forms of economic sabotage.

Otunla stated this, while taking over the mantle of leadership of the Ogun 1 Area Command in Idiroko, Ipokia local government area.

His words, “let me sound a clear note of caution to economic saboteurs and smugglers who may wish to test our resolve, that this new administration under my watch, will not tolerate any form of economic sabotage. We shall deploy all lawful means to combat smuggling and enforce compliance with extant trade laws and regulations. Our approach will be firm, fair, and intelligence-driven”.

He added, “my vision is to consolidate on the gains already recorded and pursue continuous improvement in the areas of efficiency, enforcement, intelligence-led operations, stakeholder collaboration, and community relations.

“We shall remain unwavering in our commitment to actualising the core mandates of the Nigeria Customs Service, including revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, facilitation of legitimate trade, and protection of national security”.

While appealing to officers and men of the command to remain committed, disciplined, and professional in the discharge of their duties, Otunla noted that “our success as a team will depend largely on our unity of purpose, adherence to ethical conduct, and pursuit of excellence. Together, we will sustain the culture of diligence and ensure that the command remains a model of efficiency and service delivery”.

“To our traditional rulers, community leaders, host communities, and all relevant stakeholders, it is my pleasure to assure you of our resolve to continue operating open doors policy. We shall build on the robust partnerships established by my predecessor, and we shall deepen collaboration in ways that foster mutual understanding, peace, and shared progress”.

Earlier in his remarks, the outgone Controller, Mohammed Shuaibu highlighted key achievements during his three-month tenure which included the generation of N43,412,794.00 in revenue between January and April 2025, and the seizure of 161 prohibited items, including 3,699 parcels of cannabis sativa, 150 sacks of Indian hemp, three single-barrel long guns, four packets of 100 cartridges, and 7 billion CFA .

“What comes to mind first and foremost was revenue we generated during the period. Under my leadership, the Command generated Forty Three Million, Four Hundred and Twelve Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ninety Four Naira (N43, 412,794.00) from January to April this year 2025.

“On Anti smuggling activities, for the past three months, we have recorded 161 seizures of different prohibited items, prominent to be mentioned is seizures of 3,699 Cannabis Sativa of different make and sizes, 150 Sacks of India Hemp, three Single barrel long Guns, four packets of 25 cartridges of 100 pieces of Cartridges and 7,000,000,000 CFA.

While appreciating the officers and men of the Command for their support and dedication to duties, Shuaibu urged them to extend same support to his successor.