We combine tech and tradition for fast, fresh Nigerian meals in Lagos – Chef Gina, Rheyreys Kitchen Founder

In Lagos, where work schedules and traffic congestion often leave little time for home-cooked meals, Rheyreys Kitchen is changing the way families and professionals experience traditional Nigerian cuisine.

Founded by Chef Gina, the premium food brand delivers freshly prepared meals within four hours, blending culinary tradition with modern convenience.

“We know life in Lagos can be hectic, so we set out to ensure that no one has to miss out on the flavors of home-cooked meals,” explains Chef Gina. “Our meals are crafted with care and delivered with speed, so customers get the best of both worlds.”

Rheyreys Kitchen’s menu is diverse, featuring beloved dishes like Egusi soup, Afang, Eforiro, Bukka stew, and sauces like shredded fish or chicken sauce. They also offer Moi Moi with various fillings, porridges, finger foods like puff-puff and small chops, and custom celebration boxes for special occasions. Their Tuesday and Thursday special, which offers four soups for ₦55,000, remains a customer favorite.

“Our menu is designed to cater to everyone, from busy working professionals and families to event planners and corporate clients,” says Gina. “We offer flexible options, including family-size portions, bulk delivery in trays and coolers, and personalized celebration packages.”

What sets Rheyreys Kitchen apart is its use of technology to enhance customer experience. Orders can be placed via WhatsApp, Instagram, or phone, and digital payments make transactions easy. The brand’s YouTube channel showcases recipes, cooking demonstrations, and community engagement initiatives, creating a vibrant connection with customers.

“Our technology-driven approach allows us to respond quickly to orders, maintain communication, and provide timely delivery,” adds Gina. “It helps us keep our promise of freshly prepared meals delivered within four hours.”

Committed to sustainability, Rheyreys Kitchen uses eco-friendly packaging and supports local farmers and markets by sourcing fresh, local ingredients. Their waste management practices ensure that kitchen operations remain efficient, while their employee training programs foster personal and professional growth within the team.

“Sustainability isn’t just about packaging, it’s about empowering our team, sourcing responsibly, and ensuring our business positively impacts the community,” says Gina.

With a dedicated team that includes chefs, dispatch riders, customer service representatives, and creative media staff, Rheyreys Kitchen continues to deliver culinary excellence across Lagos. Their fast, fresh, and flavorful meals offer customers a chance to experience Nigerian cuisine without sacrificing time or convenience.

In a city that never slows down, Rheyreys Kitchen proves that tradition and technology can work hand in hand to deliver exceptional dining experiences to busy households and businesses alike.