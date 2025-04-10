We are ready to change the situation in Nigeria, SDP boasts

Social Democratic Party logo.

By Henry Umoru

Ahead of the 2027 Presidential election, the National Working Committee (NWC) boasted that it was ready to change the situation in Nigeria.

According to the SDP, in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the NWC has also firmed up strategies to strengthen the party’s local and diaspora structures in readiness for the expansion needed for multi-tasking at multiple levels to strongly position it to win the 2027 general elections.

The statement read, “After receiving a comprehensive nationwide state of affairs of the party briefing by the national chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, we reaffirmed the party’s commitment and readiness to provide a viable and credible platform for all Nigerians who are focused on and desirous of building a national consensus on good governance to change the current unsavoury narrative of our national situation.\

“The party renewed its drive to champion the crusade and national quest for social justice, better life for citizens, national progress, and sustainable development. It also reiterated its commitment to opening its gates to accommodate all patriotic politicians and young Nigerians across the country but emphasised its stand on ‘no merger’ and no ‘clean slate’ modes of collaboration.

“The party restated its willingness to accept new members with open arms and without conditions and that membership registration has been simplified at the state levels, the process which is to be administered through existing structures under the leadership of State Chairmen.

“The party will upgrade the registration process as soon as further enhancements are completed to incorporate computer-assisted harmonisation and revalidation features in the membership revalidation and management process.

“For optimal efficiency and effectiveness, the NWC has devised strategies to finetune the management of the affairs and interests of the party at various levels and to facilitate seamless harmonisation and integration of old and new members across the country.

“The party calls on all Nigerians to keep the faith while looking up to the SDP as the bastion of refreshing hope for a remediation of the prevailing socio-economic challenges confronting the nation.”

